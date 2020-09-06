Heaphy: What I saw from Biden up close

By Timothy J. Heaphy
Heaphy is the former United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (2009-2015).
On Sept. 23, 1987, I was working for then-Sen. Joseph Biden’s campaign for President. I was summoned from our campaign office on Capitol Hill to the Russell Senate Office Building, where the senator wanted to meet with all staff. We knew something important was coming. The senator had been in the news a lot, facing allegations that he had used speech quotes from British politician Neal Kinnock and Bobby Kennedy without attribution. He was also the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which had just begun hearings on the nomination of Robert Bork to the United States Supreme Court. Given the intersection of those events, we feared that the subject of the meeting to which we’d been called was likely bad news.
I sat in a small conference room with about 25 or 30 other staffers when the senator walked in. He told us that he had decided to suspend his campaign for president to focus on the Bork hearings. He explained to us that while he hadn’t intentionally used the words of Kinnock and Kennedy without citing them, he had been careless in his speeches. “A president can’t be careless,” he told us. He didn’t blame anyone else. He didn’t make excuses. He simply took responsibility and apologized. He said while he was tempted to stay in and continue to fight, the controversy surrounding his candidacy threatened to distract attention from the Bork hearings which were “too important to the country” to jeopardize. He was clearly disappointed — in the turn of events, and himself.
What happened next was extraordinary. Joe Biden turned to all of us young staffers and encouraged us to stay involved in politics. He said that while he “wasn’t ready” to be president, other candidates will be and should get the benefit of our work and support. He told us that we should go work for other candidates and use what we’d learned on his campaign to help them. Most importantly, he told us that politics is an honorable profession, and that service in government can make the world a better place. He urged us not to let what happened to him make us cynical, discouraged, or turn away from politics. He shook everyone’s hand, then literally walked out of the conference room to face the national media and withdraw from the race.
I was thinking of that day as I watched Vice President Biden accept the Democratic nomination for President. In a moment of extreme regret and disappointment, he was able to give a stirring, inspirational talk to a group of young staffers about the noble calling of politics and the power of government to improve people’s lives. When he would have been expected to be at his worst, he was at his best. In September of 1987 and every day since, he has put country first, not his own self-interest.
He has spent his life pursuing the goals he set forth for us in that conference room in 1987 — the value of service, the potential to make a difference, and the need to keep fighting even when it’s hard.
I served as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia in the Obama-Biden Administration. The Department of Justice in which I served reflected the values articulated by the Vice President throughout his career. We were told to work for justice, not a political agenda. We were given independence to pursue and resolve investigations as we believed appropriate. We followed the facts and tailored our use of federal resources to meet the unique needs of our District.
A Biden administration will ensure that the Department of Justice maintains those values. He will restore integrity, competence, and humility to the White House and across government.
The stakes are high in this election, for the Department of Justice and us all.
