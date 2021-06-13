Heiden: It's High-Tide We Scrap the Jones Act

It should come as no surprise that with the decrease in U.S. merchant ships we have seen an increase in the cost to transport fuel. As Keli’i Akina, CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii put it in an opinion piece published in The Hill, “Shipping oil from Texas to New England costs about $6 a barrel, while shipping to Europe costs just $2 a barrel. This kind of protectionism costs the petroleum industry alone more than $158 million every year.”

Without merchant ships, we are left to either transport fuel via pipeline, rail, or via truck (despite trucks also relying on oil). When oil is transported via more direct routes (ie: pipelines or ships) the cost goes down.

Trucks are also used for shipping most American goods which ultimately costs more wear-and-tear to roads, resulting in quicker deterioration of our taxpayer-funded infrastructure. This is in addition to the costs to our climate to transport fuel using that same fuel source being transported. With inflation and the rising cost of fuel continually at the forefront of American’s minds – removing the Jones Act entirely could drastically reduce the cost to transport goods and prevent rising costs of fuel from driving more people into poverty.