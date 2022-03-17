Heinrichs: Next steps for Youngkin’s education agenda

Virginians have elected new leaders with a mandate to listen to parents and reform schools. In his State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledged that 60% of Virginia’s students do not meet national proficiency standards. No parent wants mediocrity let alone failure for his or her child. The leaders of the commonwealth have a duty to work together to offer all parents affordable options to give their children an excellent education.

The impact of a weak approach to education with low expectations for children is evident in Virginia’s poor math and science scores. But the way some schools have taught civics has had a particularly bad effect. Approaches and textbooks promote political narratives that conform to ever-changing cultural trends and divide by various forms of identity politics. Parents don’t want their children leaving school embittered, confused and feeling animosity toward, rather than fraternity with, their peers. Nor do they want their children to receive a whitewashed version of history. They do want their children to graduate with confidence, and to love their country because they understand why it is lovable.

In his brief time in office, Gov. Youngkin has taken a first step to address the crisis in civic education by signing an order that banned the use of inherently divisive teaching approaches such as critical race theory. While a measure such as Gov. Youngkin’s recent order is positive, it does not guarantee that students will have the opportunity to benefit from a true civic education.

America has a rich history of successes and failures, as all human beings do, but our constitutional principles and democratic institutions are based on the principle that our Creator endowed all human beings equally with inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And despite the tumultuous political environment and deep partisan divisions, our founding principles remain for citizens to discover, embrace and return to.

Leading abolitionist and towering rhetorician Frederick Douglass rebuked Americans for the sin of slavery while passionately exhorting them to interpret the Constitution rightly, which he called “a great liberty document.” Perhaps we can sit at Douglass’s feet and better learn how our government can do their duty better so Virginian families can live, study, worship, work — thrive in true freedom.

Once CRT is expunged from the curriculum the Virginia legislature should implement new civic education standards that promote immersive, meaningful explorations of America’s history, like the approach espoused by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, my alma mater. This approach to teaching opens a door right into American history and government for students to learn from directly. Ashbrook scholars study the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, MLK’s “I Have a Dream” and other core documents of America.

This teaching approach is premised on the belief that students can grasp what they are reading.

By respecting students’ intellect, rather than watering down their lessons, Virginia educators can inspire students’ confidence. We know the children of the commonwealth are able and deserving, and we must show them that we know they are. By turning to the original documents, we permit students to meet the great minds of the past and to wrestle with their ideas and with the ideas of their classmates.

Such candid discussions foster an understanding of competing ideas in an open and tolerant learning environment, allowing students to consider, dissent, persuade, and change their minds as they are persuaded, all while treating one another with the dignity they inherently possess and are owed as human beings.

Gov. Youngkin has already initiated the reform conversation. Now, it’s the state legislature’s turn to step up and lead with new standards for teaching civic education that ensure the next generation of Virginians has what their parents want for them — a full and excellent education.

Heinrichs is a national security scholar and graduate of the Ashbrook Scholar Program who is now serving on its board. She lives in Alexandria with her husband and their five children.