Henry: Investing in America's libraries advances opportunity for all

Libraries are cornerstones of communities, leveling the playing field for all to learn, engage, discover, and create.
They provide access to education and economic opportunity, as well as lifeline support.
Former First Lady Laura Bush once said, “Libraries offer, for free, the wisdom of the ages, and sages, and, simply put, there’s something for everyone inside.”
Over the past 16 months, Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL) saw just how essential public libraries are to members of their community.
At some point, though, libraries need to be renovated, repaired, or replaced. Yet federal funding for library construction ceased in 1997, and not all counties have the resources to cover those expenses.
As Congress considers an infrastructure package, now is the time to care for public libraries with the bipartisan Build America’s Libraries Act.
If passed, this legislation will dedicate $5 billion to the construction and renovation of libraries nationwide, an estimated $117 million of which would be allocated for Virginia.
Federal support will help ensure communities across the Commonwealth can have exceptional facilities like RCPL’s South County, Vinton, and Glenvar Libraries.
These locations offer more computers, modernized meeting rooms, larger teen and children’s spaces, and state-of-the-art technology such as robots, 3D printers, and a Glowforge machine, allowing patrons to learn about AI and coding.
Thanks to the support of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, a new Hollins Library is included in the 2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
If history informs, we’ll quadruple the program attendance and meeting room use in this facility.
Even with three newer libraries, and one in the CIP, the two remaining, Mt. Pleasant and Bent Mountain serve communities with the same needs, and are in need of upgrades. Their more remote locations mean more challenges with internet access and availability of gathering spaces. Both of these locations face similar obstacles to our rural neighbors to the south and west.
It is no secret that, even with recent broadband expansion efforts, there is a considerable need for more.
It is not uncommon to find people in our parking lots accessing the internet, and we have begun circulating hot spots.
We need buildings suited with proper broadband but also the most modern technology so all ages can keep up with the ever-changing world of AI, coding, robotics, virtual reality, and more, if the next generation is going to be competitive in the workforce. We need buildings with spaces and technological infrastructure to allow for these changes.
With upgrades, our libraries will better meet the needs of our residents and help bridge the digital divide. Computer terminals and loanable technology provide a reliable connection to the world at large, for education, employment, and health information.
Five months before the pandemic closed our buildings, RCPL was named Urban Libraries Council’s Top Innovator in Workforce and Economic Development, and received Virginia Association of Counties’ Best Large County Achievement Award for our work in AI and robotics.
In an instant, as we transitioned to new service delivery models, the library supported first responders by creating 3D printed face shields. We opened drive-through windows for contact-free tax payments, provided hot spots to students in rural communities, and supported the Virginia Department of Health to schedule vaccines.
All told, we offered 670 virtual programs, drawing over 11,000 people, and added 10 databases and over 2,500 e-books, ushering in a 133% increase of our electronic resources.
We were reminded just how critical internet access is for a community to thrive.
Indeed, libraries are indispensable community spaces, and always have been. Now we’re continuing to offer many of the services we added, while bringing back the ones patrons have missed.
The best of today’s libraries offer something for everyone, resources to comfort and to challenge, and materials to grow our worlds without having to leave our hometowns.
The Build America’s Libraries Act will provide the path for libraries to rise to their ‘best’ so all Virginia citizens can reap the same rewards from using them, bringing greater equity of access to the whole Commonwealth, not just those areas with the most financial resources.
As the currently agreed upon $3.5 trillion budget moves forward, the Build America’s Libraries Act must be included. Libraries are a critical part of our infrastructure and the Build America’s Libraries Act will sustain these vital institutions, and the resources they provide both inside and outside their walls, for generations.
Henry is Director of Library Services for the Roanoke County Public Library.