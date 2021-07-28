Henry: Investing in America's libraries advances opportunity for all

Thanks to the support of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, a new Hollins Library is included in the 2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

If history informs, we’ll quadruple the program attendance and meeting room use in this facility.

Even with three newer libraries, and one in the CIP, the two remaining, Mt. Pleasant and Bent Mountain serve communities with the same needs, and are in need of upgrades. Their more remote locations mean more challenges with internet access and availability of gathering spaces. Both of these locations face similar obstacles to our rural neighbors to the south and west.

It is no secret that, even with recent broadband expansion efforts, there is a considerable need for more.

It is not uncommon to find people in our parking lots accessing the internet, and we have begun circulating hot spots.

We need buildings suited with proper broadband but also the most modern technology so all ages can keep up with the ever-changing world of AI, coding, robotics, virtual reality, and more, if the next generation is going to be competitive in the workforce. We need buildings with spaces and technological infrastructure to allow for these changes.