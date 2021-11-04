Hernandez: Virginia's certificate-of-need laws do not work

The COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming emergency rooms across Virginia. In mid-September, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center announced that it had set up a tent outside its emergency department to expand its waiting area and treat the influx of patients.
That isn’t just a problem for Southwest Virginia. It’s becoming a problem for the entire state, with our ER “safety net” nearing exhaustion.
This problem didn’t occur overnight. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on our health care system over the past year and a half, we were, in truth, always unequipped to deal with a huge influx of patients.
This problem was half a century in the making — brought on, in part, by Virginia’s certificate of public need laws.
These laws work like this: Say that a hospital wants to purchase equipment and create a new wing to provide cancer patients with radiation therapy. In Virginia, that provider would first have to consult the Division of the Certificate of Public Need of the Virginia Department of Health, or DCOPN, and apply for a COPN permit.
After countless staff hours, legal consultation, and thousands in associated fees — one provider paid $300,000 in fees between 2015 and 2016 for a permit — the state health commissioner will either approve or reject the application.
These laws are rarely considered in the national debate over health care, but they play an outsized role in determining those aspects of care over which Americans worry most: cost and accessibility. CON laws, as they area called in other states, invariably make care more expensive and harder to get.
It is a nightmarish process for any provider to undertake. As one Virginia provider looking to offer virtual colonoscopies to his patients was told by medical supply companies, “Don’t even bother with Virginia. Don’t even try.”
Americans for Prosperity Foundation’s new report on how CON laws hurt patients and providers in four states — including Virginia — details why these laws do not work.
Virginia’s ability to squash medical innovation with a veto — $74 million worth of investment lost between January 2018 and March 2021 — has consequences. But the ability of competing providers to object to the process worsens health care outcomes in Virginia even further.
In theory, CON boards are tasked with determining whether a certain area has a pressing need for additional health care resources, which is bad enough. But in practice, they often recommend rejecting applications based on the objections of incumbent providers who do not appreciate competition. Instead of a process aimed at improving health care services for patients, it’s geared toward protecting companies from competition.
In 2010, LewisGale Medical Center in Salem submitted an application to the State Health Commissioner to construct a neonatal intensive care Unit, or NICU, at the facility to provide mothers and infants with specialized care. They were rejected — and rejected again when they reapplied, with the state arguing that NICU services were already offered by a nearby provider.
CON officials had planted a ticking time bomb in Virginia’s health care system. Just two years later, a pregnant mother and her unborn baby were admitted to LewisGale in urgent need of a NICU. Tragically, there was no NICU available when the other facility’s specialized transport was occupied elsewhere.
Despite doctors’ best efforts, her child died.
CON has a price. By one estimate, Virginia’s COPN laws — some of the strictest in the nation — cost the state 49 hospitals and eight ambulatory surgery centers. Virginians would benefit from better health outcomes at lower cost if they could access the health care that COPN has denied them.
That is why, when the pandemic reached our shores, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order suspending COPN for hospitals and nursing homes wanting to increase their bed supply without government approval.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the costs of Virginia’s COPN laws. And new research puts those costs into perspective. As Virginia hospitals reach their breaking point, and some consider placing tents outside to expand capacity, it’s time for us to take another look at these laws, and determine whether they do more harm than good.
