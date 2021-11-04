Hernandez: Virginia's certificate-of-need laws do not work

In 2010, LewisGale Medical Center in Salem submitted an application to the State Health Commissioner to construct a neonatal intensive care Unit, or NICU, at the facility to provide mothers and infants with specialized care. They were rejected — and rejected again when they reapplied, with the state arguing that NICU services were already offered by a nearby provider.

CON officials had planted a ticking time bomb in Virginia’s health care system. Just two years later, a pregnant mother and her unborn baby were admitted to LewisGale in urgent need of a NICU. Tragically, there was no NICU available when the other facility’s specialized transport was occupied elsewhere.

Despite doctors’ best efforts, her child died.

CON has a price. By one estimate, Virginia’s COPN laws — some of the strictest in the nation — cost the state 49 hospitals and eight ambulatory surgery centers. Virginians would benefit from better health outcomes at lower cost if they could access the health care that COPN has denied them.

That is why, when the pandemic reached our shores, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order suspending COPN for hospitals and nursing homes wanting to increase their bed supply without government approval.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the costs of Virginia’s COPN laws. And new research puts those costs into perspective. As Virginia hospitals reach their breaking point, and some consider placing tents outside to expand capacity, it’s time for us to take another look at these laws, and determine whether they do more harm than good.

Hernandez is the Virginia state director for Americans for Prosperity.