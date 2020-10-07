Herring: Trump asked ‘what do you have to lose?’ 2020 showed us just how much

We need to turn the page to a better chapter, and luckily, we can do that with Vice President Joe Biden. Biden understands how to bring our country together. He knows that if we work together, we can defeat this virus, and he has a plan to do so, one that starts with listening to science, safely distributing a vaccine, and building our economy back better than it was before.

And Vice President Biden knows that when we do come out of this, we need to work to address the imbalances that left communities of color behind here in the Commonwealth and across the country. Biden has an entire plank of his economic agenda dedicated to advancing racial equity across the entire economy. He knows that Black and Brown people have been at the forefront of the COVID crisis, and that we need to make sure that we target investments so that those who have suffered the most are made whole the fastest. He wants to include everyone in the deal because he knows it will make our economy more vibrant and powerful; he also wants to do it because it’s the right thing to do.