Hester: A few pointers for newcomers to church

Someone said that you can tell a lot about a person by where they are on Sunday morning.
Well my favorite spot on Sunday morning was sleeping in till 10 a.m. or so.
Usually I woke up around 8 a.m., but then I would slump back into coziness, realizing I could sleep not one but even two more hours.
The extra sleep was precious time indeed. Only problem was, there was always this twinge of guilt or regret. A feeling that I should have been elsewhere. But that was years ago.
Fast forward to the present. Now I am up at 8 a.m. or so and in Sunday school by 10 a.m.. And I’m loving it! On one of those Sunday mornings I had finally come to realize where I needed to be … in church.
You might be asking that same question: “Is it a problem that I’m in bed on Sunday morn?” (Or on the golf course or the lake or wherever.) Well the old saying is that if you’re asking yourself if you have a problem, you probably do. It’s God’s way of telling you that you should be with him instead.
So ... what now? Your next thought might be, “I haven’t been to church in years,” or even, “I’ve never been to church, ever!” So now you’re asking, “How do I go to church?”
Well let’s look at some common questions and concerns:
1. When I walk in, will there be a big “gong” and an announcement that “SO AND SO has finally come to church”? No, no, nothing like that. Ha. Just kidding. We like to kid around too … ha. Trust me. Nobody will make a scene. Not at all. Churches love to have people visit. Most likely there will be others visiting, too. No need to worry!
2. Do I have to be a member? No. Everybody at first starts out as a non-member. It’s up to you when and if you want to officially join a church.
3. Where do I go when I get there? To the sanctuary. The sanctuary is the large auditorium-type room with pews for seating, stained glass windows, and a speakers’ stand and so forth in front.
4. Do I have to dress up? No. You can if you like, but in most churches nowadays, more casual dress is the norm.
5. Do I have to do or say anything? No. Just have a seat anywhere in a pew. Often an usher will hand you a bulletin before you enter. It’s like a program. It lists what will take place during the worship service, what hymns will be sung. etc. It’s yours to keep. Then relax and enjoy being in the Lord’s house. Services usually last about an hour.
6. Can I bring my children? Yes, most churches offer child care for all ages, including a nursery. You may want to get there a little early to make arrangements your first time. Children of any age may also sit with their parents during the service.
7. Is Sunday School just for children? Absolutely not! It’s for everyone, including children of all ages, and adults of all ages. It’s the way we learn about God. But attendance is totally up to you.
8. I have heard people speak of their church family? What’s that at all about? You’ll find that after you’ve attended for a while, you will get to know the people and yes, they will become much like family and that’s a really good thing.
9. Apparently some churches have two different services on Sunday? Which one should I go to? Some churches do offer both a contemporary service as well as a traditional one. The contemporary is somewhat less formal, usually with more sing-along hymns. It often has a praise band. The traditional is a bit more formal and has a choir instead of a band. The sermon portion is usually the same. You could try both and see which one you like best.
10. Won’t church people look down on me? No, all of us realize that we are sinners too, saved only by the grace of God through our faith in Jesus Christ.
Is this the right decision for me? Trust me, it’s the right decision! Deep down you know it is and know this, God will bless the journey you are about to begin! In a word, God is about love and love conquers all!
Joe Hester is a retired middle school science teacher who resides in Radford.