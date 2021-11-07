Hester: A few pointers for newcomers to church

1. When I walk in, will there be a big “gong” and an announcement that “SO AND SO has finally come to church”? No, no, nothing like that. Ha. Just kidding. We like to kid around too … ha. Trust me. Nobody will make a scene. Not at all. Churches love to have people visit. Most likely there will be others visiting, too. No need to worry!

2. Do I have to be a member? No. Everybody at first starts out as a non-member. It’s up to you when and if you want to officially join a church.

3. Where do I go when I get there? To the sanctuary. The sanctuary is the large auditorium-type room with pews for seating, stained glass windows, and a speakers’ stand and so forth in front.

4. Do I have to dress up? No. You can if you like, but in most churches nowadays, more casual dress is the norm.

5. Do I have to do or say anything? No. Just have a seat anywhere in a pew. Often an usher will hand you a bulletin before you enter. It’s like a program. It lists what will take place during the worship service, what hymns will be sung. etc. It’s yours to keep. Then relax and enjoy being in the Lord’s house. Services usually last about an hour.