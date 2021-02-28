Hester: OMG! America I’m calling you out

You’ve all been taught the golden rule, to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. Whenever you call a person a name, it is not only disrespectful, it is hurtful. Hurtful is the opposite of love. Therefore it is against God, who is love.

We are all Americans. We are all family. We share the same future. We all bleed red. We cherish diversity, but the color of our skin is not what makes us Americans. It is our shared ideals and values that unite us all as Americans. We only hurt ourselves when we denigrate others because they disagree with us. Every person is entitled to their opinion just as you are entitled to yours. Talk to each other about whatever the issue is, but leave the name calling out. Change comes in accordance with the law and the majority rules. If you don’t like something, then convince enough people and acquire enough votes to change the law. Until then respect the present law. That’s the way we do it in these United States and we are “United “ because we have all agreed to follow the rule of law for the good of us all.