Hildreth: How The Biden Administration Can Maximize Covid Relief in Small Towns and Rural Communities

While much has been reported about the American Rescue Plan providing needed relief to pandemic-battered cities, less has been written about the potential historic economic boost this policy could have on small towns and rural communities.

Not only does the legislation distribute $4 billion to support the food supply chain, $3 billion to support economic development initiatives, and $9 billion to assist rural healthcare providers, it also provides $140 million to support households residing in USDA-subsidized rural properties or who participate in USDA direct mortgage programs.

On top of that, the American Rescue Plan assigns $5 billion to farmers of color-who have lost 90 percent of their land over the past century because of systemic discrimination — and allocates $750 million to support the Indian Housing and Indian Community Development block grant programs.

President Obama’s rural recovery after the Great Recession lagged behind urban areas as employment rates largely plateaued in non-metro counties, unlike their metro counterparts. And Trump’s rural recovery programs in response to his failed “trade war” and the outbreak of COVID-19 weren’t any better. His administration focused almost exclusively on narrow relief for agriculture producers, which make up less than 10% of the rural workforce.