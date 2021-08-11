Hileman and Bowers: Mountain Valley Pipeline is an unncessary imposition

The ever-expanding cost of the MVP will add billions to the energy costs of customers throughout the region — the shipping rates established for the MVP have already increased more than 170%.

The sole justification for the MVP was to provide low-cost gas to consumers. That is no longer a reality. Instead, the rest of us will suffer the overwhelming damages that a few corporate shareholders want us to bear.

Jacob Hileman is an environmental hydrologist with a doctorate from the University of California, Davis. He was raised in the Catawba Valley of Virginia, and is presently a researcher with the Centre of Natural Hazards and Disaster Science at Uppsala University.

Kirk Bowers is a retired civil engineer with a degree from Virginia Tech. He worked as Pipelines Campaign Organizer with the Virginia Chapter Sierra Club. He was raised near Glenvar and is co-founder of the Mountain Valley Watch.