Hileman: DEQ should reject MVP's water-crossing application

Perhaps the biggest problem with Alliance’s defense of the MVP is that it relies on national-level statistics, which are calculated across hundreds or thousands of individual pipelines throughout the U.S. Such a broad brushstroke conveniently paints the rosiest possible picture of pipeline compliance and safety, while directing attention away from the particular pipeline at issue.

Focusing on a hypothetical, average pipeline is dangerously misleading when dealing with a pipeline as anomalous as the MVP.

After spending months poring over the Final Environmental Impact Statements (FEIS) from other interstate natural gas transmission pipelines, I can definitively say that the MVP lies far outside the bounds of a “normal” pipeline project.

According to its FEIS, the MVP is slated to cross 389 perennial streams. This is far more than other large-diameter natural gas pipeline projects – even pipelines hundreds of miles longer than the MVP – with the notable exception of the now-cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline.5

Counting wetlands and both intermittent and ephemeral streams, the total number of waterbodies crossed by the MVP swells to more than 1,000.