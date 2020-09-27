Hill: State of the court

When U.S. Supreme Court justices are popularly known by initials, biopics, and action figures, it is not a sign that the court is in healthy condition. The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an appropriate time for reflection, but not political hysteria. Yet, events are moving so quickly that power-based hysteria threatens. It may be appropriate to recall St. Augustine’s reminder that without justice, governments are great robberies.
By any reckoning, Justice Ginsburg was a pivotal and significant figure in our recent legal history. By her reasoning in some cases, she helped turn the court and the nation toward a more just dealing with women, the disabled, and prisoners. In too many other cases, she faithfully helped paddle the progressive galley that heads in the direction of making the SCOTUS a third, and truly supreme, house to the legislature. It should not be this way. No court should be the leader in national policy direction. That’s the job of Congress and the President.
In planning for her replacement, what used to be called “The Biden Rule” still seems appropriate. As with the happy process that placed Neil Gorsuch on the high bench, a nominee during the months before a national presidential election should not be processed until the election is over and (when and if) the ballots are counted. In this situation, it is proper that the names of potential judges be known, so that they can become part of the popular consultation that leads up to the election. Thus, in 2016, Judge Merrick Garland was known, as were the nominees on deck if Donald Trump became president. Recent court appointments were part of the discussion during the 2018 by-elections.
President Trump has chosen to make his nominee known. That is his prerogative, some even said at the time of the Garland nomination that it was the president’s duty and the duty of the Senate to process the nomination. I am shocked those same voices are not now urging that course of action, and I do not. We should expect Mr. Biden to offer his list or an actual top choice. Of course, this will open the process to things that I dislike: Pandering to niche markets of voters and further dragging the court into ordinary ideological politics. But that is where we are, and there is an honesty in enabling citizens to discuss the direction of what has already sometimes become degraded into a celebrity food fight. Ask Justice Kavanaugh about that.
President Trump and the Senate Republican majority should not force the final vote before the election. There is not enough time left, anyway, to vet a nominee, let the Senators lobby the nominee, have hearings, have surprise disclosures, call for FBI investigations, reschedule hearings, hear from witnesses who knew the nominee back when, take votes, let late-night comedians and the commentariat offer opinions, and do all other things that we must now endure. We will be very lucky if we see a new justice before Easter.
When the successor to the worthy Justice Ginsburg has been secured, it would be a happier time for the republic if the Congress would discuss some modest corrections. I like these: Mandatory retirement at age 75; increasing the size of the court to ten or twelve* to allow more diversity and a reduction in the desperation of fights over appointments; uninviting the court’s members to attend State-of-the-Union addresses; attending to the problems that result in allowing U.S. district court judges to make rulings that become mandatory nation-wide before they are reviewed by the highest court; and offer an ethics rule forbidding sitting members of the SCOTUS to comment on ordinary politics or political figures. Good sense suggests that justices should stay off late-night television shows. I fear that the course of this election season will offer other horribles that need correction, but those are the ones that come to mind. This isn’t the zombie apocalypse. We can do this.
*I prefer an even number of judges to avoid razor-thin majorities, thus encouraging more deliberation among the justices and decisions that have more dignity. This leaves unsolved the problem of how to resolve a disputed election if the SCOTUS is tied at 4:4. Having a justice appointed during the lame duck session of the Congress following the election may be prudent.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!