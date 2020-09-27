Hill: State of the court

President Trump has chosen to make his nominee known. That is his prerogative, some even said at the time of the Garland nomination that it was the president’s duty and the duty of the Senate to process the nomination. I am shocked those same voices are not now urging that course of action, and I do not. We should expect Mr. Biden to offer his list or an actual top choice. Of course, this will open the process to things that I dislike: Pandering to niche markets of voters and further dragging the court into ordinary ideological politics. But that is where we are, and there is an honesty in enabling citizens to discuss the direction of what has already sometimes become degraded into a celebrity food fight. Ask Justice Kavanaugh about that.

President Trump and the Senate Republican majority should not force the final vote before the election. There is not enough time left, anyway, to vet a nominee, let the Senators lobby the nominee, have hearings, have surprise disclosures, call for FBI investigations, reschedule hearings, hear from witnesses who knew the nominee back when, take votes, let late-night comedians and the commentariat offer opinions, and do all other things that we must now endure. We will be very lucky if we see a new justice before Easter.