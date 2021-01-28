Hiltz: Why parents must demand school choice

Imagine your child’s learning environment is a place where they don’t feel safe. They are harassed and bullied by other students. The facilities heating and air conditioning only work 50% of the time. Only one entrance is open, and each student must pass through a magnetometer. Some teachers call them stupid and embarrass them in front of their classmates. School Resource Officers catch some students in bathrooms and hallways selling drugs or in stairwells partaking in various levels of “displays of affection.” Think this is an imaginary tale? Think again!

Thousands of children are exposed to learning environments that exude hostility.

Many institutions are identified as poor performance and this has become the expected norm. No wonder so many parents feel helpless. What can they do? Where can they go? Do you think school choice might, just might be a solution?

Let me point out there is good and bad in everything, to include the recent pandemic. One good realized during the school closures of 2020 is parents are seeing for themselves what their children are being taught. Children have been forced to work at home on technical devices, many provided by the schools, where parents see assignments and interactions via online apps such as Zoom, G-Suite, or Blackboard.