Hincker: Conservatives need to do some soul-searching

Later that night, as I watched hoodlums carrying Trump flags assault broadcast journalists and destroy their equipment at the Capitol, more images of Goebbels and his Nazi propaganda machine floated in my mind. Find a scapegoat and smash the glass. Attack the fake media (and where did they get that idea?) that doesn’t believe the election was stolen.

And all the while, I keep coming back to: What is conservatism and what do Republicans stand for? Don’t we respect the rule of law? Are not elections, whether by popular vote or the electoral college, the ultimate expression of our laws? Do we not stand for the principles of federalism, where the states conduct elections and the states’ voters determine the presidential outcome?

Do we or do we not trust the people to self-govern? My own Congressman, one who is a constitutional expert and astute student of American history, joined a lawsuit to overturn voter will in OTHER states. It always seems to be the OTHER guy’s fault. Your guy won. Therefore, your guy’s votes are fraudulent.