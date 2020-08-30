Hincker: Dear conservative or centrist voter

By Larry Hincker
For all you undecided conservative, independent, or centrist voters. Find yourself in a difficult spot? Trump or Biden in 2020? Not much of a choice, eh? Flashback time to 2016 – Hillary or Donald?
Except that now we know something we didn’t know then. The stable genius president aced his cognitive exam and remembered five words. The stable genius recommended we drink bleach to rid a virus. The stable genius warns that windmills cause cancer.
OK, on a more serious policy standpoint, this president presides over a national budget deficit that is the largest in modern history. Oh, what about those tax cuts? A trillion-dollar budget hole to what end? What is conservative about spending money we don’t have? Getting tough on China? Brought them into submission, I see. The border wall? Yea, that fixed the immigration problem. DACA fixed? Nope. Robust guest worker program to help American industry or agriculture? Nope.
President Trump’s biggest accomplishment might be unifying the eternally fractious Democratic Party. They just settled on an old – very old – stalwart, who failed in two previous attempts to garner his party’s nomination, solely on the principle of ABT – Anybody But Trump. (Any other reason to vote for Biden seems pretty weak.) The far left is as strong as ever. Green dreams for all. Quick, can you discern a difference between Democratic thought leaders and the Socialist Party?
Independent voters are turning away from the Republican Party. Only one in four Americans claim Republican status. Indeed, Independents outnumber either Republicans or Democrats. The U.S. House of Representatives went blue via a Trump Boomerang. Arguably, the same principle enabled Democrats to flip both houses in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019. Trump is a lightning rod that zaps Republicans and elects Democrats.
I believe that character and leadership are the most important traits of a United States president. Cajoling your opposition. Changing the minds of the undecided. Helping us through hard times. Getting you to do something instinctively averse to your normal principles for the betterment of self or others. Speaking truthfully to citizens. Uniting foes and binding a country during turmoil. Girding the nation to fight a national crisis…like a pandemic. In this regard, Donald Trump is a total failure.
Leaders draw other strong leaders into their orbits. Trump’s “leadership” has resulted in a revolving door for his chief of staff (four and counting), five secretaries of defense (three as acting), four press secretaries (one of whom never held a news conference). Earlier this year, 22 acting officials held cabinet or cabinet-level posts. Cronies and yes-men remain. They can’t speak the truth to power.
Mainstream Republicans are working against his re-election. Check out the Lincoln Project, co-founded by the spouse of a key Trump advisor. Stuart Stevens, an accomplished and respected Republican campaign strategist recently published a confession, “It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump.” My oh my, Pogo. I just looked in the mirror. Even rock-ribbed party faithful like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich are working against Trump’s re-election.
If you’re a true conservative, you might prefer swallowing poison before you’d vote for Joe Biden and now, Kamala Harris. But consider this: Trump is a cancer on the party and the national body politic. Cancer is cured in one of two ways – 1) you cut it out or 2) you poison it with radiation or chemicals. Think of Uncle Joe as akin to radiation or chemotherapy. Pick your poison.
I don’t blame you worrying about the extreme left. What will Biden do to appease Bernie? Heck, I worried too about the extreme right. Remember when Tea Party Republicans seriously considered defaulting on U.S. debt payments in 2011? Here’s an extremist idea – kill the U.S. Postal Service as seemingly advocated by the president.
What a lousy choice for conservatives, eh? I can’t help but think of a dear friend, an old-line Republican stalwart, who later served several terms as a state senator.
I saw her on election day 2016, and we got to talking politics. How could she vote for Trump, I wondered aloud? Her sheepish response — “I’m not crazy about him. I didn’t really like myself after voting for him; I just held my nose and pulled the lever.” Today, her tune has changed.
My advice to those still on the fence wondering about Biden — just hold your nose and vote. The republic survived (maybe) four years under The Stable Genius; we can survive four more years under doddering ole Joe.
Otherwise, the Republican Party may go the way of the Whigs.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive.
