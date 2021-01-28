Hincker: Don't punish the successful

The moral dilemma? Is it better to inoculate a small percentage of the population to 95 percent or about twice that many to about 50-80 percent efficacy? (Pfizer hits at least 50 percent and likely higher after one shot; Moderna gets to 80 percent.) If the goal is to achieve “herd immunity” and starve this damnable virus, some epidemiologists argue against the second shot for now.

Clearly, an individual’s immunity is much better after the second dose. But the community’s protection will be greater with more people gaining some immunity, they say. And 80 percent is darn good. The annual flu vaccine, on average, is about 40 percent effective. We know—COVID is not the flu. But one dose of this COVID guy does a pretty good job.

Public health officials are now saying, it’s time to reassess as we ramp up nationwide inoculations. More people with 50 to 80 immunity will more quickly starve the virus than with about half that number with 95 percent immunity. Makes sense to me.

Unfortunately, the federal Center for Disease Control had not yet issued guidance. Nor has the Virginia Department of Health. Of course some like health care workers and those on the front lines of battle will need all the protection available. But Joe and Jane Public maybe not so much.

In the meantime, the state ought to again re-think its distribution for the vaccine. Rather than maximize distribution, it ought to maximize shots in arms. Don’t penalize regions that are in a sprint.

Hincker is a retired public relations professional and serves on the board of a local hospital.