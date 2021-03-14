Hincker: Electric reliability when grid is all green?

If all Americans drove electric cars, it is estimated that the nation would need 25 percent more electricity than now. That’s immense – imagine hundreds more utility scale power plants. Oh wait, we won’t be building more traditional power generation facilities. It will all be solar and wind.

And what is the impact on the national power supply when totally dependent on nature? Irrespective of the costs, not inconsiderable, a totally green electric network (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal) in the U.S. could consume about .42 percent of land area – about 16,000 square miles. Let that sink in. Imagine a land mass equivalent to Maryland plus Connecticut where every square inch is covered in solar panels, wind turbines, or reservoirs. Oh, and wind turbines require an additional 60,000 square miles for spacing.

And finally, what about “base load” generation for those times when the sun’s not shining (every night) or the wind’s not blowing? Technologists currently are looking to battery storage. With visions of my crashing laptop, I’ll believe that when I see it.

And therein lie hints in the actual Texas sized disaster. February’s deep freeze brownouts in the Lone Star State has been exacerbated by its outsize (everything’s bigger in Texas) reliance on wind power – about 20 percent of capacity. Many turbines froze in the big freeze.