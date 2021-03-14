Hincker: Electric reliability when grid is all green?

The Virginia General Assembly, trying to promote more electric car sales, is pushing for more financial sales incentives. Several states are considering legislation to emulate the California governor’s desire to sell only electric vehicles (EV) by 2035.
Having spent a decade in the power industry that got me thinking about the effect of electric vehicles on the state and national power grid. And that got me thinking about the power grid in general when it no longer relies on carbon- based energy.
Virginians may not yet fully realize the impact of revolutionary legislation passed in 2020, The Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). It requires our two major utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power, to be 100 percent carbon free by 2045 and 2050 respectively. And nearly all coal plants must close just three years from now.
Think about that – no gas or coal plants in less than three decades. (In 2019, gas created 60 percent of Virginia’s electricity, but coal just a fraction.) For Virginia, with very little hydro power, that means huge reliance on wind and solar to replace carbon sources. Toss in huge new demands on the grid as the nation’s private and commercial vehicles convert to electricity, and we could have a Texas-sized disaster looming.
Nationally, the U.S. relies on coal, gas, and petroleum for 63 percent of our electricity. Imagine replacing all that with solar panels, wind turbines, or other renewables.
If all Americans drove electric cars, it is estimated that the nation would need 25 percent more electricity than now. That’s immense – imagine hundreds more utility scale power plants. Oh wait, we won’t be building more traditional power generation facilities. It will all be solar and wind.
And what is the impact on the national power supply when totally dependent on nature? Irrespective of the costs, not inconsiderable, a totally green electric network (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal) in the U.S. could consume about .42 percent of land area – about 16,000 square miles. Let that sink in. Imagine a land mass equivalent to Maryland plus Connecticut where every square inch is covered in solar panels, wind turbines, or reservoirs. Oh, and wind turbines require an additional 60,000 square miles for spacing.
And finally, what about “base load” generation for those times when the sun’s not shining (every night) or the wind’s not blowing? Technologists currently are looking to battery storage. With visions of my crashing laptop, I’ll believe that when I see it.
And therein lie hints in the actual Texas sized disaster. February’s deep freeze brownouts in the Lone Star State has been exacerbated by its outsize (everything’s bigger in Texas) reliance on wind power – about 20 percent of capacity. Many turbines froze in the big freeze.
I am not a climate denier and firmly believe the nation and the world must wean itself from carbon electric generation. But I also don’t hold pollyannish beliefs that technology improvements will solve all ills. The price of solar and wind is declining. (But oddly, subsidies are not.) Batteries will last longer and be cheaper in the future. Betting on the fly, they tell us everything will be better in the future, eh?
Most importantly, I worry about baseload capacity. That is the minimum electric power needed to supply the grid at any given time. It must be there when needed. But it is not pulled from a shelf. It is converted from something else – coal, gas, petroleum, sunlight, wind, falling water, heat in geothermal springs, etc. And then used immediately. Heretofore, energy is stored in carbon materials or water or uranium and then converted to electricity. Wind and solar do not store energy. Thus, we will have storage issues when dependent on transient energy sources.
Coal generation in the U.S. will cease. And natural gas will too when other states pass legislation like Virginia’s energy act. What’s left for baseload electric generation? With small exceptions, only nuclear can fill that role. (Currently, about 30 percent of Virginia’s electricity is nuclear.) Only nuclear generated power, which emits zero carbon, and has a tiny footprint compared to wind or solar, can provide the ‘energy well’ necessary to generate electricity whenever needed, regardless of weather conditions.
Yes, nuclear generates more than electricity…its highly toxic and long-lasting waste. However, every energy source known to man has drawbacks. Solar’s appetite for gobbling land is already getting pushback. (Check out controversies in Southside Virginia.) Wind is highly variable. Hydro kills fish and alters its microclimate. And carbon…well, that doesn’t need debate anymore.
Working through ways to wean industry, transportation, and homelife from carbon energy will be complicated and take time. It’s a monumental challenge, but it must be done. But it cannot be done without consideration of huge new demands on electric generation and concomitant baseload sources. Batteries, solar panels, windmills will not do it alone.
As energy generation increasingly depends on the wildly variable world of politics, I hope politicians are giving due consideration to the absolute bedrock consideration for electric generation – reliability.
Larry Hincker is a retired communications and marketing executive and lives in Blacksburg.