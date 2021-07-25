Hincker: Give some of the surplus back to taxpayers

The Virginia General Assembly begins a special session Aug. 2 to apportion $4.3 billion in federal stimulus dollars (does this economy need more stimulus?).
In the meantime, the state’s coffers are overflowing. It just finished the fiscal year with about $2.6 billion in excess tax collections. That will figure into the governor’s final budget proposal later this year.
I’ve seen myriad suggestions for additional spending “to address critical needs”… like the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund, more for public education and health, expanding affordable access to internet service, assisting poor Virginians with housing and utility payments, or maybe reviving hard-hit industries, such as restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions (isn’t that why we got those federal COVID bucks?).
Funny, there hasn’t been much discussion about giving it back to taxpayers.
Who knew 12 months ago when the sky was falling that we’d be awash in unexpected financial manna?
The state finance secretary pegs our current good fortunes to the 36% increase in corporate income tax collections and the 59% increase in individual income taxes.
I heard no mention of the 16 new tax increases passed by the 2020 General Assembly. Virginia General Fund collections (state monies that come from taxes as opposed to state monies from fees such as college tuition called Non-General Fund monies) have increased 30% over the last four years.
And oh yeah, remember that $500 million stealth tax increase resulting from the 2017 federal tax reductions. It is complicated, but suffice to know that, with “conformity” of state tax code to federal code, it is possible that you pay more in state taxes because you pay less in federal taxes. When this phenomenon first surfaced in 2019, the Republicans still had some sway in the General Assembly.
Speaker Kirk Cox convinced the governor and fellow legislators to return half the increase to taxpayers. The Dems took control later that year. And the state has pocketed the one half-billion dollar stealth tax increase ever since.
By law, the government must refill the “Rainy Day” fund. The current surplus and the depleted state of the fund calls for about $880 million. That is a good idea. Virginia’s reputation for a well-managed state comes in part from sensible ideas like a reserve fund for bad times.
But here’s an idea. Let’s stop at this point to think about the working stiffs sending the money to government. Why not just give back the surplus? This is not federal manna. It’s our taxes. Not all of it. But hey maybe just a few hundred million dollars. What’s a measly $500 million out of $4.3 billion in fed largesse and a $2.6 billion state surplus? Send us checks just like the feds did. That would be a nice stimulus.
Or maybe a temporary reduction in the tax rate? Or maybe think about revising the outdated state income tax code and increase the insufficient income tax deduction, which is a fraction of the federal rate. Or index the state tax code to inflation. Without such indexing the state affords itself a stealth tax increase every year.
One thing about politicians, particularly Democrats, they can always find more “needs” when extra money is floating around. I would rather look at these needs as needs that should be funded when they are needs, not just when money falls from the sky. Take for example, the historic 2019 agreement that raised gas taxes in Western Virginia to pay for Interstate 81 improvements. There was an uncontestable need — fixing a malfunctioning interstate — coupled with a specific revenue source. If there was ever a good tax, that’s a good example. (Didn’t somebody famous once say, taxes are rents we pay for a civilized society.)
There will always be needs in our society. We should endeavor to address them. But if state tax collections have increased by almost one-third just during the term of this governor, it’s time to ask the bureaucrats and elected officials if it’s time to reduce taxes. The federal COVID-19 stimulus should address any remaining impacts from the pandemic. But the governor and legislature should send back to taxpayers a big chunk of that $2.6 billion surplus.
This is an election year. We are picking a new governor and all members of the House of Delegates are asking for another two-year contract. Ask them their thoughts on whether you should get some of your money back.
Larry Hincker is a retired public relations executive and lives in Blacksburg.