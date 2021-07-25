Hincker: Give some of the surplus back to taxpayers

And oh yeah, remember that $500 million stealth tax increase resulting from the 2017 federal tax reductions. It is complicated, but suffice to know that, with “conformity” of state tax code to federal code, it is possible that you pay more in state taxes because you pay less in federal taxes. When this phenomenon first surfaced in 2019, the Republicans still had some sway in the General Assembly.

Speaker Kirk Cox convinced the governor and fellow legislators to return half the increase to taxpayers. The Dems took control later that year. And the state has pocketed the one half-billion dollar stealth tax increase ever since.

By law, the government must refill the “Rainy Day” fund. The current surplus and the depleted state of the fund calls for about $880 million. That is a good idea. Virginia’s reputation for a well-managed state comes in part from sensible ideas like a reserve fund for bad times.

But here’s an idea. Let’s stop at this point to think about the working stiffs sending the money to government. Why not just give back the surplus? This is not federal manna. It’s our taxes. Not all of it. But hey maybe just a few hundred million dollars. What’s a measly $500 million out of $4.3 billion in fed largesse and a $2.6 billion state surplus? Send us checks just like the feds did. That would be a nice stimulus.