Hincker: Vote yes on Amendment 1; take back control of your vote

Do not, for one minute, think it’s not about raw power. For the past decade, Dems have complained that Republicans redistricted them out of power. For sure. For a dizzying example of gerrymander, look at the 72nd House District just west of Richmond, the result of a Republican House of Delegates redistricting in 2010. Just gazing at it a moment baffles the mind.

But now look at the 21st Senate District right here in our area comprising the City of Roanoke and parts of the New River Valley…the result of a Democratic controlled Senate in 2010. channeling Rorschach, I see an arm with a club. Symbolic, I suppose.

No party has clean hands. It does not matter whether it is the Republicans or Democrats; they want to control you. No matter who’s in charge, they all succumb to the Siren’s song of power.

It bears repeating; there is no perfect redistricting process. Even the proposed process given us by the General Assembly ensures that political parties play a huge role. Here in a nutshell are the details.

The Virginia Redistricting Commission would:

n Be made up of eight legislators (Four Democrats and four Republicans) and eight citizens with a citizen chairperson,