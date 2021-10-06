Hinton: HOPE Scholar program will strengthen the bond between Hollins and the Roanoke region

In late July, Gov. Ralph Northam delivered welcome news to low- and moderate-income families in Virginia who fear a college education is an economic non-starter for their children. The commonwealth is carving out $111 million from American Rescue Plan funding to support critically needed financial assistance, including $100 million for public higher education institutions and $11 million for private colleges and universities.
For those of us committed to bringing to fruition the dream of higher education for all who seek it, the announcement was indeed heartening. As the governor noted, “The economic uncertainty of this pandemic has led many to question whether a college degree was still an affordable reality. Increasing access to financial aid will help create more equitable pathways to opportunity and put a world-class education within reach of even more students.”
This week, Hollins University announced the launch of the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE). This new initiative is intended to support young women in the greater Roanoke Valley region in taking the next step toward achieving their academic and professional goals, regardless of their ability to pay.
Through HOPE, young women in the area who are selected for the program can attend Hollins full time and complete a college degree with zero tuition debt, beginning in the fall of 2022. Families who have a household adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less will receive first consideration when HOPE funds are awarded; any student admitted to Hollins who resides within 40 miles of campus is invited to apply.
HOPE prioritizes lifting the burden of private college tuition for students with financial need. Through a blend of institutional aid from Hollins alumnae/i, donors, and federal and state funds, the cost of tuition is fully covered for HOPE scholars all four years, including any year-over-year tuition increases.
One of the exciting aspects of HOPE is its anticipated role as a catalyst for growing the workforce talent pool locally. Currently, about 12% of Hollins’ student body hails from the greater Roanoke Valley, and many graduates choose to remain here after earning their degrees. A vibrant network of over 1,200 Hollins alumnae/i currently live in the area and they make invaluable contributions to our quality of life, whether through business, the visual and performing arts, the sciences, or our schools.
As I reflect on this powerful, life-changing opportunity, I am reminded of my favorite essay “‘Only Connect…’: The Goals of a Liberal Education” by the historian William Cronon. More than anything else, Cronon said, “Being an educated person means being able to see connections that allow one to make sense of the world and act within it in creative ways.” In his conclusion, which I believe to be the most compelling part of his essay, Cronon noted, “Liberal education nurtures human freedom in the service of human community, which is to say that in the end it celebrates love. Whether we speak of our schools or our universities or ourselves, I hope we will hold fast to this as our constant practice, in the full depth and richness of its many meanings: Only connect.”
As a liberal arts institution, Hollins is commanded to connect within our campus and beyond. And when we think of looking out for one another, supporting one another, and lifting one another, the people of the Roanoke Region are a part of that endeavor along with our students, faculty, and staff.
Initiatives such as HOPE are a fulfillment of that charge.
When we choose to see one another’s humanity, when we choose to see the purpose of our work and the liberal arts as empowering, it leaves us no choice but to work collaboratively every day with our neighbors to realize what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the beloved community.” It was the hope of the beloved community that enabled me, a low-income young woman growing up in rural North Carolina, to realize my dream of attaining a college education. It was the generosity of individuals and a community that equipped me to attend college and to realize my own dreams. It is now my responsibility, and privilege, to do that for others.
The establishment of the HOPE scholar program advances Hollins’ commitment to nurturing a diverse learning community, one that is brimming with potential and passion for the Roanoke region. We celebrate HOPE as a symbol of our renewed promise to champion local young women in pursuit of an education.
Mary Dana Hinton is president of Hollins University.