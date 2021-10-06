Hinton: HOPE Scholar program will strengthen the bond between Hollins and the Roanoke region

One of the exciting aspects of HOPE is its anticipated role as a catalyst for growing the workforce talent pool locally. Currently, about 12% of Hollins’ student body hails from the greater Roanoke Valley, and many graduates choose to remain here after earning their degrees. A vibrant network of over 1,200 Hollins alumnae/i currently live in the area and they make invaluable contributions to our quality of life, whether through business, the visual and performing arts, the sciences, or our schools.

As I reflect on this powerful, life-changing opportunity, I am reminded of my favorite essay “‘Only Connect…’: The Goals of a Liberal Education” by the historian William Cronon. More than anything else, Cronon said, “Being an educated person means being able to see connections that allow one to make sense of the world and act within it in creative ways.” In his conclusion, which I believe to be the most compelling part of his essay, Cronon noted, “Liberal education nurtures human freedom in the service of human community, which is to say that in the end it celebrates love. Whether we speak of our schools or our universities or ourselves, I hope we will hold fast to this as our constant practice, in the full depth and richness of its many meanings: Only connect.”