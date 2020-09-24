Hinton: In this pandemic, educational transformation has never been more important

By Mary Dana Hinton
Hinton is president of Hollins University.
The reopening of institutions of higher learning this fall has generated no small amount of controversy. In light of the pandemic, colleges and universities have been charged with unethical behavior, moral turpitude, and being driven solely by the financial bottom-line. As a university president, I want to counter these accusations and explain the real reasons why many colleges chose to reopen.
For many students, college is a lifeline to opportunity. It’s the one chance they have at escaping poverty; at helping their community improve; at finding their voice and making a difference in our world. You see, college is not only about the content learned in courses. It’s about educational transformation.
To some degree, college content can be replicated in virtual environments. Hollins University proudly supports the approximately 20% of our students and faculty who are, by choice or necessity, currently navigating learning online. What cannot be as easily replicated is the transformation that happens when we dwell together in community. That life-altering transformation is born out of countless faculty office hour discussions with students, informal residence hall conversations, or a chance but powerful encounter with an alumna.
In many ways, reopening in a fully virtual environment would have been easier. Virus mitigation has to be a critical component of our plan. Therefore, in order to reopen safely, we implemented an asymptomatic, universal testing strategy and Culture of Care. Students quarantined for 14 days before returning to campus; every student, professor, and staff member underwent baseline COVID testing; and random testing happens every week. It’s unpleasant and costly but necessary.
Our Culture of Care dictates our community behavior as it relates to comprehensive mask use, daily symptom monitoring, gatherings, and collective responsibility. With a current test positivity rate of less than 0.1%, this comprehensive strategy is essential to our moving carefully onward.
Additionally, we have had to amend every part of our on-campus experience, from the capacity and organization of classroom spaces to how we eat together. Even how we behave as a community has been altered. The most frequent comment on our campus this semester? “Six feet apart!” This may seem small, but we are a close-knit community, and the inability to share joy and pain with a visible smile or hug has been difficult. Reopening face-to-face was a challenging decision experientially, financially, and in terms of how we utilize our human resources.
But the trade-off feels right. By choosing to be together we have chosen transformation. We are committed to helping every student have their best chance at a meaningful life. Educational disruption has cascading consequences. Several studies suggest that the disrupted learning in K-12 could have significant and lingering negative outcomes. Fewer studies have explored the impact on post-secondary education, but we know that students who step away from college are less likely to complete their degree.
These negative impacts disproportionately affect low-income and underrepresented students. Many Hollins students are eligible for federal Pell Grants, meaning their families make less than $50,000 a year. For these students, higher education represents a vital conduit to socioeconomic growth and success. In fact, US News and World Report recently ranked Hollins #21 in the nation for our commitment to social mobility in the classroom, in residence halls, on fields of competition, and in our togetherness. Social mobility happens when a community surrounds you with support, helping you to believe in yourself no matter your background. Social mobility happens when someone recognizes your human dignity and commits to being in this work with you.
I believe that shared commitment to transformation sets Hollins apart. Our students have shown that 18-to-22-year-olds can understand the moment, prioritize the good of the collective over personal desires, and act in ways that respect themselves and their neighbors. When given the opportunity to contribute to a community’s well-being, when recognizing how important their education is to their future, and when placed in a campus environment best suited to the challenge, students make the right choice.
Could our community suddenly see a change in trends and find ourselves needing to move fully online? Yes, that could happen. If it does, the time that we have had together, and the opportunity to build a reserve of support and care, will pay dividends for our students and community down the road.
For Hollins, the choice to reopen was not propelled by economics nor by a moral lapse. It was driven by our belief in our students, belief in the transformational power of education, and belief that, as a community, we can do this.
