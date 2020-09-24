Hinton: In this pandemic, educational transformation has never been more important

Our Culture of Care dictates our community behavior as it relates to comprehensive mask use, daily symptom monitoring, gatherings, and collective responsibility. With a current test positivity rate of less than 0.1%, this comprehensive strategy is essential to our moving carefully onward.

Additionally, we have had to amend every part of our on-campus experience, from the capacity and organization of classroom spaces to how we eat together. Even how we behave as a community has been altered. The most frequent comment on our campus this semester? “Six feet apart!” This may seem small, but we are a close-knit community, and the inability to share joy and pain with a visible smile or hug has been difficult. Reopening face-to-face was a challenging decision experientially, financially, and in terms of how we utilize our human resources.

But the trade-off feels right. By choosing to be together we have chosen transformation. We are committed to helping every student have their best chance at a meaningful life. Educational disruption has cascading consequences. Several studies suggest that the disrupted learning in K-12 could have significant and lingering negative outcomes. Fewer studies have explored the impact on post-secondary education, but we know that students who step away from college are less likely to complete their degree.