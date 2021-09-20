Hochul: Revitalizing the New York's Southern Tier with the help of the Appalachian Regional Commission

As we continue our efforts to combat the impacts of COVID-19 and rebuild New York, ARC will continue to make a difference across the region by bolstering our bold agenda.

New York State will continue to lead as the green energy capital of the nation through the ambitious goals we have set as part of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative will help us build a bold green economy. The program will offer grants to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities by cultivating economic diversity, enhancing job training and re-employment opportunities, creating jobs in existing or new industries, and attracting new sources of investment.

New York is also working to ensure universal broadband access for all, especially in our rural areas. We learned through the pandemic that the key to success is about access, which today is attainable through broadband and the Internet. We will continue efforts to establish the first-in-the-nation requirement for affordable Internet for qualifying low-income families. As part of its broader goals, New York’s ARC Program is also focused on supporting projects to facilitate the expansion of internet and broadband access.