Hoffman: Trump whips up fear and range

Haven't we had enough? Mr Trump's erratic behavior and arrogant unwillingness to cooperate have lost us the respect of our international allies, while he has cozied up to dictators. His policies have favored short-term economic development over the preservation of the environment, denying the climate change that is burning up the west and devastating the coasts with ever-greater storms. His response to the COVID crisis has been chaotic and full of denial. His so-called economic boom has enriched the wealthy and the stock market while cutting benefits and programs for everyone else. He has weakened the government institutions that have made us the envy of the world – the Justice Department, Foreign Affairs, the intelligence community, the regulatory agencies, now the CDC, and even the Post Office, for heaven's sake. Any institution he cannot bend to his selfish purposes, he undermines.

Healthy criticism is the backbone of American democracy. Mr Trump's knee-jerk reaction to any criticism is to make up self-serving justifications, bombard us with falsehoods, and call people names. His self-aggrandizement and scorn have poisoned the political atmosphere of this country. Some of his supporters say that they don't like his behavior, but like his policies. I only wish that we COULD have a real debate about gun violence, Roe v. Wade, and the rural/urban divide. But if they think he has their welfare, their health, or their values at heart, they are mistaken. Mr Trump (aided by Fox News and a sadly toadying Republican Party) whips up fear and rage to avert attention from the real economic and social damage his policies are doing to working class and rural America. His only concern is and always has been for his own ego, power, and “brand.” In pursuit of that power he is even threatening the integrity of our electoral system. Have we really come to the point in this country when a President will not concede, even in theory, an electoral loss? Can we really let him get away with that?