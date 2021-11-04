Hofford: Are you having problems getting prescriptions filled?

When prescribing a new medication for a patient, it is not guaranteed that the medication is covered. There are over 1,000 health insurance formularies. Electronic medical record systems cannot keep up with these diverse plans. Trying to find a particular insurance plan formulary on a health insurance website is challenging since each website is designed differently. Health insurance plans are required by Federal legislation to update the verify that their physician database is correct every three months. Large chain pharmacies should be required to do the same.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local pharmacies are understaffed, and the staff are overworked since they are providing COVID vaccinations along with filling prescriptions as well as offering other vaccinations. My experience is that it is taking up to five days to obtain a refill. Several local urgent care offices are now stocking antibiotics for patients with infections. Waiting five days to fill an antibiotic prescription is simply unacceptable.

So how do we fix this? I have several suggestions. New hiring avenues should be explored regarding full-time and part-time pharmacy staff. Removing some of the vaccination burden from pharmacies can be helpful. Our local health department director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, and her staff and other local health care workers are helping in this regard.