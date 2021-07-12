Hogan: Maryland's approach to Appalachia

Infrastructure is fundamental to our economy, environment, and way of life. Maryland is focused on addressing infrastructure needs across our entire state with an appreciation of the unique needs and challenges of Appalachian Maryland. Innovation and collaboration will bring the best ideas and solutions to meet these needs.

We joined forces with local partners on the Western Maryland fiber project, and we continue to work together to expand broadband across our entire state. We are investing in local water and sewer systems to improve systems and also increase capacity to sustain commercial and industrial development along the I-68 corridor in Appalachian Maryland. And of course, our focus on infrastructure includes transportation improvements across the region.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we remained committed to combating the opioid and substance use disorder crisis, which has affected far too many families and taken far too many lives. We have brought together state and local partners to support prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts combating the heroin and opioid crisis across our state, and will continue to focus on this too-often unseen epidemic.