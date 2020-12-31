Hooper, Martin and Ortega: Rail Act’s Cooperation: Balance Worth Preserving — and Learning From

What do the Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Minnesota Counties have in common? Support for foundational American industries that facilitate economic recovery and the belief that bipartisan cooperation in support of common-sense reforms can still bring change for the better. Allow us to explain.

October 14, 2020, marks the 40th anniversary of the Staggers Rail Act of 1980 — a seminal, if oft-overlooked, piece of legislation that still works today.

We joined over 1,000 community, business and elected leaders from across the country in signing a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the economic regulator of freight railroads, and congressional leadership commemorating the anniversary of this legislation and calling on them to preserve its balanced approach into the future.

In signing the letter, we were joined by a bipartisan group including more than 320 mayors, commissioners and local government representatives; over 230 state legislators; more than 200 business leaders, ports and economic development organizations; nearly 90 think tanks and policy groups and associations; nearly 150 rail supply companies and associations; and 25 former administration officials and congressional leaders, including seven former U.S. secretaries of Transportation.