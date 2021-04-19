Hope, Scott and Simon: Jones backs ending qualified immunity

Brooklyn Center. Virginia Beach. Windsor.

Yet again, we are being forced to reckon with a broken system of policing in our country that devalues Black lives, erodes trust between law enforcement and our communities, and threatens public safety.

Seemingly every few months, tragic stories break through in the national media, but they only temporarily highlight the injustices felt every single day by Black and brown communities throughout our Commonwealth and throughout our country.

When the media spotlight fades, too often we are left without real action.

To end this desperate cycle we require real, systemic reform, and leaders ready and willing to lead the way, put a foot down, and say “enough is enough.”

We are proud of the progress made working with Governor Northam to build a more equitable justice system, but more must be done.

The next step we must take is ending qualified immunity, and we need an Attorney General who will stand up and lead on this critical issue.

At the heart of so much police misconduct is qualified immunity— the legal protection that frequently shields law enforcement officers from accountability for actions taken on the job.