Hope, Scott and Simon: Jones backs ending quality immunity

Brooklyn Center. Virginia Beach. Windsor.
Yet again, we are being forced to reckon with a broken system of policing in our country that devalues Black lives, erodes trust between law enforcement and our communities, and threatens public safety.
Seemingly every few months, tragic stories break through in the national media, but they only temporarily highlight the injustices felt every single day by Black and brown communities throughout our Commonwealth and throughout our country.
When the media spotlight fades, too often we are left without real action.
To end this desperate cycle we require real, systemic reform, and leaders ready and willing to lead the way, put a foot down, and say “enough is enough.”
We are proud of the progress made working with Governor Northam to build a more equitable justice system, but more must be done.
The next step we must take is ending qualified immunity, and we need an Attorney General who will stand up and lead on this critical issue.
At the heart of so much police misconduct is qualified immunity— the legal protection that frequently shields law enforcement officers from accountability for actions taken on the job.
This allows too many officers to act with impunity in communities where the priority should be to protect and serve our families. To begin bringing true accountability to policing and rebuild the broken trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, we must end qualified immunity.
This year, almost every statewide candidate running in Democratic primaries supports ending qualified immunity, with an alarming exception being Mark Herring.
Ending qualified immunity coupled with other police accountability measures must be a priority. The silence from the sitting Attorney General on an issue so central to our justice system is deafening.
But it’s not the only time Herring has fallen short on justice and police reform. Herring has dragged his feet on investigating police shootings, including the Donovon Lynch shooting in Virginia Beach.
And Herring voted 16 times to defend the death penalty before reversing his stance only recently. If we are ever going to reckon with the historic inequities in our criminal justice system, we can’t have leaders who will bend whichever way the wind blows.
We need an Attorney General who will stand strong on their principles, even when it isn’t politically convenient.
Del. Jay Jones has been a leader on addressing qualified immunity, championing legislation in the House of Delegates to end the protections. He has also promised to lead an empowered and aggressive Civil Rights Office that will bring immediate transparency and accountability to communities suffering from unjust policing, whether it is popular or not.
And most importantly, Jay Jones will bring a new voice and fresh perspective to an Attorney General’s office that too often has to be dragged into the present.
Jay Jones will be an Attorney General who is proactive, not reactive, and will fight every single day to right the wrongs in our Commonwealth and that’s why we are proud to support his candidacy.
Hope, Scott and Simon are Democratic members of the House of Delegates. Hope is from Arlington. Scott is from Portsmouth. Simon is from Fairfax County.