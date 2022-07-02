Hopkins: Supreme Court decisions a clarion call for leadership change

Because the U.S. Supreme Court has accomplished what the majority of voters opposed, it is clearly time for Virginians to get real about our expectations of the court, and of Congress and our General Assembly.

Americans take pride and comfort in the idea that ours is a government of laws, not of men — a concept signifying decisions free of individual whim or preference. The concept is older than our Constitution.

Still older is a doctrine expressed in Latin as stare decisis, meaning that what the court has decided will stand. For most of our history, the two ideas together contributed significantly to stability, peace, and whatever prosperity we enjoyed.

Over time, many Americans somehow also embraced the idea that our country’s highest court was above politics. That never was true, and today has never been more obviously false.

For half a century, filling the court with jurists from the Right has been the holy grail of Republican politics. Mitch McConnell finessed this with his duplicity — breaking Senate precedent by denying President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court even a hearing in 2016, then rushing to approve President Trump’s nominee late in 2020.

This court’s Republican majority last week overruled a 50-year Supreme Court precedent and freed the states to forbid abortion. Justice Clarence Thomas even pointed the way to ending other court-protected rights: to contraception, to privacy in consenting intimate relations, to gay marriage.

The same activist court has blocked government efforts to control COVID-19 and on Thursday issued an industry-wide limit on controlling carbon dioxide emissions from electric power plants. These and other actions could undercut the whole realm of safety rules that keep our food wholesome, our medicines genuinely therapeutic, our automobiles and airplanes safe, and our banks honest.

They would take us back to the bad old days before Sinclair Lewis and the muckrakers made Americans aware of how big business, free of regulation, was abusing its workers, crushing small business, and poisoning the people. That is exactly what the Republicans have worked for ever since Lewis Powell Jr. fired up the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with a secret battle plan in 1971. (Two months after Powell’s memo left his desk in Richmond, President Nixon named him to the Supreme Court; he served for 15 years.)

If a woman’s right to choose is your issue, you already know that termination of pregnancy is legal in Virginia, under certain restrictions. But our governor has tasked the General Assembly with writing a ban to apply in the 15th week of pregnancy. And Republicans in Congress, emboldened by their success in the Mississippi abortion case last week, already speak of passing a nationwide ban.

Can you think of a time when it mattered more who we elect to serve in Washington or in Richmond? Are we in the 9th District going to keep a congressman who faithfully serves as a mouthpiece for Republican power brokers? Or have we the courage to change?

Hopkins, a retired writer and Virginia native, lives in Floyd.