Horn: Fed up with the freedom memes of the COVID enablers

This one’s hard. I rarely write scorching commentaries. This will have to be the exception.

Frankly I’ve had it, and I assume it’s not just me.

How much patience is warranted for the unwilling, uninformed and terminally obstinate to drop the freedom meme and join the rest of us?

At the moment, it’s COVID, but let’s admit it. This attitude is nothing new. We’ve been swimming in this toxic stew for decades.

So yes, you need to get your vaccination; you’re being incredibly selfish not to. No, you have no freedom to infect others. That’s assault by any measure of the offense. Doing it intentionally or, worse, pulling masks from the faces of more responsible people is tantamount to battery, whether it meets the legal definition or not. This has to stop!

How we got here is no mystery. There is a faction, almost entirely within the so-called conservative movement, that places individual freedoms above all else.

Why is easy enough: it appeals at a visceral level to the lowest common denominator of our being. People like the Mercers and Kochs (fossil fuels), the Sacklers (opioids), and the Sinclairs and Murdocks (right-wing media) know a gold mine when they see one.