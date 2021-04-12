Horn: The case for vaccine passports

In short, we’re fighting a holding action against a committed enemy, and many refuse to join the fight, which brings us to the vaccines now readily available to most and soon to all.

Like most in the pro-vaccine crowd, I got mine as soon as I could. So did my wife, son, daughter-in-law and soon their children as well. In other words, we’re doing our part and keeping ourselves safe — but what of the reluctant?

On the social level, they suffer no loss from doing nothing, and we gain nothing for complying. That’s incredibly short sighted. There should always be a benefit for doing the right thing, and the vaccine passport is the path to making that happen.

It’s not a new idea. The Israeli version allows the verifiably vaccinated, and only the verifiably vaccinated, to comingle in much the same manner as pre-COVID life: no masks, no distancing and full access to bars, restaurants and travel — even on cruise ships. I call that an inducement, and a big one!

Are some innocent people disadvantaged? Yes. It’s impossible to be selective and not. For those with medical conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated the side benefit is less immediate, but anything that increases the overall number and rate of vaccinations will lead much sooner to herd immunity. That’s their vaccination.

For those who simply refuse for ideological reasons, I have no sympathy at all. Please move to Brazil where your view of the world is very popular, and the opportunity to get sick even higher than it is here. Let the rest of us get on with our lives.

Horn is a fully vaccinated retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.