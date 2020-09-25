Horn: Time to remove the infestation

By David Horn
Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.
The Democrats are the Kumbaya Party, but now is not a kumbaya time. The GOP is the Unity Party, but it’s not a time that kind of unity either. Of the two, the latter is worse – far worse. Worse, because the unity of the GOP is in full and unflagging support Donald Trump … full stop.
In normal times, supporting the leader of one’s party is common. Parties exist to do things, and doing things requires a group effort. But there is also a greater duty than party, and that’s where the GOP has gone off the rails. A quick review of the GOP during the Nixon era shows how parties faced with internal misbehavior should react. It’s not that way now. Instead, this GOP has locked arms in full support of everything their leader does, no matter how repugnant and, more to the point, illegal. They have chosen obsequious compliance with clearly immoral, unethical and criminal behavior, and that can’t stand.
So given the situation of an entire party out of control, what should we do? Of course we should all vote, but this time no Republican should be spared. Yes, I know there are many Republicans that are honest and decent, but unfortunately they are now part of an organization that looks more like a criminal enterprise than a U.S. political party. To defeat the party in no uncertain terms requires the defeat of every GOP candidate. That may not be true in the future, but it is now.
We didn’t just arrive here in the last four years. It’s been building for decades. If 2020 looks like any previous year it has to be 1968 – the demonstrations and hyper-partisanship; the open animosity. Maybe it started then. Or maybe it was the rise of the neo-liberals, with both parties backing business and no one backing working people anymore. Maybe it was the full retreat from racial, social and economic equity. Whatever started the slide, it’s reached its nadir and can’t continue. There is no better time or reason to make this the year this misbegotten trajectory begins to change.
It’s hard to overestimate the amount of harm we’re suffering as a nation. After more than two centuries as a democratic republic, the political fabric of the nation is fraying … it’s impossible to miss it. Yes, we all see Donald Trump acting less like a President than any of his predecessors, flaunting rules and customs, degrading the executive departments, agencies and bureaus he heads and actually breaking laws openly and often. Yet it is his effect on the public at large that’s most worrying. We’re rapidly becoming a nation of us versus them. It’s all tribal now. We all need to step back and ask why – and act!
This rot has infected the Republican Party to its core. It’s time to be good gardeners and remove the infestation, branch and root.
