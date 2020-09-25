Horn: Time to remove the infestation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By David Horn

Horn is a retired engineer living at Smith Mountain Lake.

The Democrats are the Kumbaya Party, but now is not a kumbaya time. The GOP is the Unity Party, but it’s not a time that kind of unity either. Of the two, the latter is worse – far worse. Worse, because the unity of the GOP is in full and unflagging support Donald Trump … full stop.

In normal times, supporting the leader of one’s party is common. Parties exist to do things, and doing things requires a group effort. But there is also a greater duty than party, and that’s where the GOP has gone off the rails. A quick review of the GOP during the Nixon era shows how parties faced with internal misbehavior should react. It’s not that way now. Instead, this GOP has locked arms in full support of everything their leader does, no matter how repugnant and, more to the point, illegal. They have chosen obsequious compliance with clearly immoral, unethical and criminal behavior, and that can’t stand.