Horn: Where were Republicans on school funding?

“Tub-thumping: the expression of opinions in a loud or dramatic way.”

I guess that the ongoing campaign for better schools only qualifies as tub-thumping because a culprit can be shown. Yes, Democrats control the Legislature — both houses. Yes, they are the traditional party of the downtrodden and promoters of government-provided social solutions. That there is a need is beyond dispute. So far, that’s par for the course. Where the very loud Roanoke Times campaign to secure funding comes off the rails is the history: this is far from new and a long time coming.

Let’s drop back and discuss the politics of Virginia in the longer term. Personally, I can only relate from the time I left New York and arrived in Tidewater in May of 1972, so this will be a truncated version of events. Nonetheless, it’s long enough to make my point. The Virginia Legislature has been in the control of the more rural parts of the state since I arrived here and certainly long before that as well. It was a combination of demographics and gerrymandering, but it held sway until just recently.