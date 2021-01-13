Horn: Why Congress needs to act

But it was the Capitol that was attacked, so really it falls to the Congress to act.

The House of Representatives is given the power of impeachment for a reason: to check the criminal behavior of the president.

The constitutional grounds are intentionally hazy, but the terms high crimes and misdemeanors certainly includes sedition. No government can function if the president can incite violence against the other branches – especially true for Congress, the Article I branch. So what occurred the night of the 6th and morning of Jan. 7? Both branches met to discuss and vote on specious objections to cut and dry elections, then they adjourned.

This is stunning. After an assault on the institution by a mob blatantly incited by the President and his henchmen, it would have been proper and just to bring an impeachment vote to the floor of the House as the last act of the evening.

But neither happened and the longer this continues the less likely either will. Why is unfortunately obvious.