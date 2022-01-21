Horne: From brownfields to solar fields

Southwest Virginia needs access to shared solar. Shared solar programs help low-income communities save money by allowing consumers to subscribe to cheaper solar energy generated in their communities.

These communities would also benefit from increased solar industry employment and energy security.

Southwest Virginia even has a program primed and ready to encourage shared solar development, the Brightfields Program.

Last year, the Virginia General Assembly passed Del. Terry Kilgore’s Brightfields Act to support solar energy development on sites such as abandoned mine lands, landfills, former industrial sites, and decommissioned energy generation facilities in Southwest Virginia.

By encouraging solar installations on currently underused land, the Brightfields program would utilize these sites, known as brownfields, to create jobs, aid the statewide energy transition, and reduce the cost of electricity bills for families and businesses.

While utility-scale projects often occupy over 1,000 acres, shared solar arrays can occupy as little as eight acres while providing cheaper energy for up to 120 homes. In Southwest Virginia, the Environmental Protection Agency has mapped over 750 solar-suitable brownfields sites.

Of these, 275, including 252 abandoned coal mines, 12 landfills and 11 other polluted lands from Lee County to Roanoke, are too small for large utility-scale solar installations but big enough for shared community solar panel arrays.

Other parts of Virginia already benefit from shared solar, but Southwest Virginia has so far been left out. In 2020 the General Assembly passed a bill requiring Dominion Energy to provide shared solar power to its customers, but that legislation left out residents in Southwest Virginia who get their electricity from other utilities. It’s time to let Southwest Virginia join the party!

If funded in 2022, the Brightfields program will play an important role in the energy and economic transition in Southwest Virginia. These promising opportunities for shared solar development cannot be achieved unless the legislature first expands the shared solar program.

In the upcoming General Assembly session, shared solar legislation will be introduced by Del. Tony Wilt and Sen. Emmett Hanger to expand shared solar programs. Southwest Virginians need Dels. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott and Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, to support this opportunity for fair access to solar energy.

Shared solar and Brightfields funding will position Southwest Virginia as a hub for accessible, locally generated solar energy and support our economically transitioning communities.

Horne is mayor of Dungannon in Scott County.