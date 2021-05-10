Howard: Southeast Roanoke is ignored

Having just finished watching President Biden’s address, the first thought was: “Thank God we have a human being leading your nation. A person who is compassionate, caring, sensitive, empathetic and bold in proposing actions and programs to benefit mankind and the people of our country with one huge exception that being the disabled, elderly and the most in need the elderly with disabilities.”

Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I’ve heard nothing in decades for the most in need for some dignity and compassion for this large sector of our country.

I believe there needs to be a two-tier scale for Social Security’s annual increase. Give the old, infirm and seniors with disabilities a percentage increase to the percentage level of raising the minimum wages to $15 an hour.

We still live in a society where our elders’ life experiences that could contribute to the betterment of our neighborhoods, cities, states and country are tossed aside like trash. This is particularly true in our fair city.

With the most talked about issue is this country making news around the world, race and police, when some white people get elected here in Roanoke, they spend ample time in the Black community.