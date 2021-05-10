Howard: Southeast Roanoke is ignored

Having just finished watching President Biden’s address, the first thought was: “Thank God we have a human being leading your nation. A person who is compassionate, caring, sensitive, empathetic and bold in proposing actions and programs to benefit mankind and the people of our country with one huge exception that being the disabled, elderly and the most in need the elderly with disabilities.”
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I’ve heard nothing in decades for the most in need for some dignity and compassion for this large sector of our country.
I believe there needs to be a two-tier scale for Social Security’s annual increase. Give the old, infirm and seniors with disabilities a percentage increase to the percentage level of raising the minimum wages to $15 an hour.
We still live in a society where our elders’ life experiences that could contribute to the betterment of our neighborhoods, cities, states and country are tossed aside like trash. This is particularly true in our fair city.
With the most talked about issue is this country making news around the world, race and police, when some white people get elected here in Roanoke, they spend ample time in the Black community.
When Sherman Lea was campaigning for his first term, he shook my hand and said; “Duane, you’ll see a lot more of me in Southeast if elected.” Not only did it never happen, now he ignores my calls and emails. I confronted two black members at a council meeting, and when I challenged them, they admitted they had not come to neglected S.E. and it continues with every department in this city.
I have the greatest respect for all the good cops we are fortunate to have, but we have way too many bad cops that the department and city administration have covered up for decades.
We need more mature, worldly intelligent people on city council who have lived in larger cities and traveled the world. We need people who can see over the top our great mountains with ideas that look into our future to be more creative and constructive to make Roanoke what we could and should be in the future.
Howard is a longtime city activist and President Emeritus of the Southeast Action Forum.