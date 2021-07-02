Howard: Why no seating at Amtrak platform?

Having just used Amtrak last week, the city and I guess Amtrak refuse to provide seating on the station’s platform.

I am but one of thousands who disabilities and pain is not obvious. I arrived at the platform 50 minutes early having had to park blocks away.

There were plenty of others there at that time. I was fortunate to go up to the platform to find one of two large boxes like storage bins which are the only objects one can use as a seat.

I was even more fortunate to have had a handkerchief to wipe it clean enough to sit down; it can accommodate two sitting very close together.

General word around town is they don’t want benches due to our homeless population from the state’s largest homeless shelter here. Factual or not makes no difference. I have traveled just about every major Amtrak route in the country. I’ve never not seen any station without seats.

Is there not a lawyer in Southwest Virginia with disabilities and or enough sensitivity that could file suit with the power to be to correct this now archaic suffering for the elderly and disable in the 21st century of our great country? It a shame and disgrace that we do not have any leadership whatsoever that would allow this situation, even more so with all the events and tourism the city is bringing.

Don’t forget the lack of benches around town for tourist, shoppers and people with disabilities that we all would seek for a break from our pain and discomfort.

Howard is a former vice president of the Mayor’s Committee for people with disabilities.