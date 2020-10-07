Howdyshell: The platforms 'Trump' their characters

By Larry Howdyshell
Howdyshell is a retired school administrator. He lives in Roanoke.
I am writing this article mostly in response to the people who have been asking: “Why do Christians vote for Trump?” I don’t believe Donald Trump’s character, or even Joe Biden’s moral fiber, is the reason Christians tend to vote for Trump. I believe it’s because of Trump’s platform!
Neither candidate is long on character. Trump is probably at best a “baby Christian,” who doesn’t always fact-check his statements, and Biden is a 77-year-old lifetime Catholic who doesn’t have a solid platform fully charitable to Christians, mainly not toward Evangelicals. Maybe the real question is: “how can a life-long Catholic maintain a platform encompassing “abortion”?” Christians believe that this is a nonnegotiable difference between the candidates. They may not be able to overlook it!
My abridged research included a 2014 Pew exit poll which concluded that 85% of White (and some African American) Evangelicals would vote for Trump. The “thrice wed, dirty talking, and sex-scandal-plagued” Trump consistently received Evangelical support — Evangelical support means the support of those Christians who believe in a born-again faith. These Christians accept as true that Trump’s platform clearly underpinned their moral, American values. Furthermore, they believed that Trump would better fight for their beliefs than the Democratic left at that time but still questioned his personal behavior.
Now, Joe Biden, on the other hand, is a regular mass-attending Catholic whom some Evangelicals do not fully trust. Biden believes the best way to protect religion is to let all faiths prosper. Evangelicals tend to believe that religious freedom guarantees that faith-based Christians’ exemption to non-discriminatory policies (for which Biden does not fully embrace) is a major difference between the candidates. Evangelicals are inclined to believe that America is largely a Christian-based country (it is still predominantly Christian, though less so than in the past). It is not the purpose of this treatise to discuss LGBTQ, but Biden accepts that LGBTQ is a right of equality, rather than simply a lifestyle. This topic is part of Biden’s platform. Trump and Evangelicals hold to a scripturally-themed foundation as stated in Corinthians and in many other places in the Bible. Both candidates may need further counseling on this matter. It is not along the same line as racial equality!
So, here’s what I consider to be the essence of Trump’s and Biden’s platforms’ differences for Christians. They include:
For Trump
• Christians recognize that God can work through the faults of its leaders.
• Christians’ key conviction is pro-life, that is, the sanctity of life for the unborn.
• Christians feel that Trump kept to their faith by appointing Judges Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
• Christians maintain that Trump supported their viewpoints on pro-life by choosing Pence as Vice President.
• Christians believe that Trump sustained their pro-life viewpoint by blocking some federal funds for Planned Parenthood.
• Christians deem Trump’s restriction of some funding for fetal-tissue research as friendly toward their perspective.
For Biden
• Some Evangelicals contrast Biden’s mature faith with Trump’s absence here.
• Biden is targeting Latinos, White suburban women and youth (Vice Presidential nominee Harris may compensate for Biden’s “old age” problem).
• Biden’s acceptance of climate change and his stated handling of the coronavirus pandemic are starkly different from that of Trump.
• But, ultimately, Christians may not be able to get over Biden’s abortion stance!
In addition, Evangelicals seem to remember Barack Obama’s claim to be a Christian — and I will take his word for it — when he stated he did not attend church much because of the trouble it would pose for his Secret Service. Goodness, Jimmy Carter even taught Sunday school! Also my previous, condensed research indicated that Obama pursued approximately 50 vocal or behavioral actions considered very inhospitable toward Christians.
In another time, as Clinton so aptly put it referring to the economy: “It’s the platform, stupid!”
