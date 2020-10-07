Howdyshell: The platforms 'Trump' their characters

Now, Joe Biden, on the other hand, is a regular mass-attending Catholic whom some Evangelicals do not fully trust. Biden believes the best way to protect religion is to let all faiths prosper. Evangelicals tend to believe that religious freedom guarantees that faith-based Christians’ exemption to non-discriminatory policies (for which Biden does not fully embrace) is a major difference between the candidates. Evangelicals are inclined to believe that America is largely a Christian-based country (it is still predominantly Christian, though less so than in the past). It is not the purpose of this treatise to discuss LGBTQ, but Biden accepts that LGBTQ is a right of equality, rather than simply a lifestyle. This topic is part of Biden’s platform. Trump and Evangelicals hold to a scripturally-themed foundation as stated in Corinthians and in many other places in the Bible. Both candidates may need further counseling on this matter. It is not along the same line as racial equality!