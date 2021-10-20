Howell: Democrats can’t let Virginia become Texas

Yes, Texas today is the face of far-right extremism. But if Republicans could again take control of the legislature in Virginia, does anyone believe their agenda would be any different?

For example, their lieutenant governor nominee, Winsome Sears, has said that she’d favor the Texas abortion ban here. Democrats, by contrast, will protect that legal right.

Youngkin has tried to walk a political razor’s edge in his race for governor, currying favor with Trumpsters but trying not to turn off suburban women voters who helped turn this state blue.

But he can’t escape his statement that Trump “represents so many of the reasons I’m running for governor.” He also let it slip that he’d “go on the offensive” about abortion after he’s elected. Texas style?

Meanwhile, Terry McAuliffe is ready to be the governor he was before, when his veto pen stopped so much extreme GOP legislation. We have at least two Trumpster House candidates in our region, one of whom has said that she’d like to “privatize everything.”

Senior citizens on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security ought to be alarmed by that. They should also be comforted by the fact that Democrats in Virginia will work to protect the social safety net, and not turn it over to businessmen.