Howell: The incredible shrinking Republican Party

As a longtime political activist who truly believes in a competitive, two-party system, I’ve never before witnessed a situation where one party has done all it can to court its own destruction.

Even after a four-year political acid trip with Donald Trump, which included two impeachments, blatant corruption and massive amounts of lying, Republicans still can’t seem to sober up from the Kool-Aid they drank in his name.

In Arizona, for example, state party leaders have made it clear that if you’re not a Trumpster, you just don’t matter. Many other state party organizations, such as Georgia and Florida, are entirely run by Trumpsters. Wyoming Republicans have done all they can to punish Rep. Lynne Cheney for voting to impeach Trump.

Even as The Great Leader marinates in his own decay and decline in Florida, GOP donors and strategists are flocking to his doorstep, stupidly encouraging his belief that the party still belongs to him.

It’s clear that they can’t see the real legacy of Trump: the mob violence of Jan. 6 that he encouraged and enjoyed and, politically, electoral defeat after defeat. It all adds up to a serious decline in the reputation and credibility of the Republican Party all across the country.