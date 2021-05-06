Howell: The incredible shrinking Republican Party

As a longtime political activist who truly believes in a competitive, two-party system, I’ve never before witnessed a situation where one party has done all it can to court its own destruction.
Even after a four-year political acid trip with Donald Trump, which included two impeachments, blatant corruption and massive amounts of lying, Republicans still can’t seem to sober up from the Kool-Aid they drank in his name.
In Arizona, for example, state party leaders have made it clear that if you’re not a Trumpster, you just don’t matter. Many other state party organizations, such as Georgia and Florida, are entirely run by Trumpsters. Wyoming Republicans have done all they can to punish Rep. Lynne Cheney for voting to impeach Trump.
Even as The Great Leader marinates in his own decay and decline in Florida, GOP donors and strategists are flocking to his doorstep, stupidly encouraging his belief that the party still belongs to him.
It’s clear that they can’t see the real legacy of Trump: the mob violence of Jan. 6 that he encouraged and enjoyed and, politically, electoral defeat after defeat. It all adds up to a serious decline in the reputation and credibility of the Republican Party all across the country.
A Republican presidential candidate has not won the popular vote since 2004. It’s taken the antiquated, slavery-era relic known as the Electoral College to put the last two GOP presidents in office. That doesn’t bode well for their future, especially given the demographic trends that are adding votes to Democrats at the expense of Republicans.
Frankly, as the country gets less and less white, the GOP stubbornly remains a nearly all-white party. For years, I’ve heard Republicans say, “Oh, we believe in diversity, too. We want to be a big tent party.” But nothing ever changes.
Virginia has certainly been a red-to-blue state since about 2006, when Democrat Jim Webb beat George Allen for a Senate seat. Allen’s “macaca” remark to a young man of Indian descent helped seal his fate, a precursor to Trump’s race-baiting that was so enabled by a party that has long winked at the racism in its ranks.
The civic and political energy thrown into opposition to the horrors of Trump assisted the demographic trends that led Virginia Democrats to make impressive legislative gains in 2017, finally taking control of the legislature in 2019.
Republicans have responded by moving far to the right, rejecting the genteel conservatism of Ronald Reagan for the paranoid, divisive, hate-filled rhetoric of Trump and many others.
We’ve certainly seen this in Virginia, as the GOP has moved from the “Mountain Valley Republican” days of John Dalton, Pete Geisen and others to candidates – Ken Cuccinelli, Corey Stewart, and this year’s “Trump in Heels,” Amanda Chase – that couldn’t have emerged previously.
Moderate Republicans have been all but eliminated, and in 2020, the national party didn’t even draft a platform. It was all about Donald Trump.
In recent weeks, the GOP has acted as though its problems can be solved by “reforming” voting. But there’s nothing wrong with voting and it doesn’t need to be fixed.
The Georgia law was reprehensible, and in more than 40 other states Republicans are trying the same thing. Again, the specter of Trump hangs over this, because too many Republicans swallowed his false and whiny “they stole it from me” routine.
This is being justified by lofty rhetoric about “the integrity of the vote.” But that’s nonsense; instead of changing some policies to attract new voters, they’re going after the voters themselves, specifically people of color. That’s morally indefensible.
When the party tells people that they can’t give water or food to someone standing in line to vote, what does that say to the voter except: Go home; we don’t want you standing in that line because you might vote Democratic? Again, this is morally wrong, and a threat to American democracy itself. Republicans should be ashamed.
Surely there are some decent Republicans left somewhere. They should stand up, light a match to the Trump debris, and get their party back to what it used to be, a noble and responsible opposition.
Howell is a longtime Democratic party and labor union activist from Bedford County.