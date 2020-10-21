Howell: Voters should reject “the Apostle Bob” Good

Indeed, the Bible does not endorse tax cuts for the rich, massive military spending, white privilege, overbearing corporate power, disregard for the environment, or any of the other standards of American conservatism.

Also, there are no New Testament passages where Jesus of Nazareth discusses gays or abortion. But it’s in these two topics – obsessions, actually – that social conservatives find their “Christianity.”

Therefore, all it took to launch Good’s candidacy was news of the Riggleman role in a same-sex wedding. Much of his support comes from the district’s many rural enclaves, especially those around Lynchburg often connected to his former employer, Liberty University.

That institution (if you can call it that) is known for its “Christian conservative” world view, but was recently in the news because of the spectacular and inevitable fall of its hypocritical president, Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Good is surely the only congressional candidate nominated this year at a church. A party committee filled with his supporters mandated that even from the farthest ends of a huge district, delegates had to drive to Campbell County to vote at something called The Tree of Life Ministries. The fix was in, and many Republicans were frustrated by the tactics of those who nominated Good.