Hrezo: Without a right to vote, democracy can't exist

Once upon a time, but not that long ago, in a country much like ours there were political machines. These machines remained in power because they controlled and limited the right to vote and they made sure that individuals loyal to the machine ran all government offices. It did not matter whether the heads of those offices knew anything about the job the machine appointed them to do.
Thus, it came to pass that building inspectors had no idea the correct way to build a school or a church or a house. Sometimes these buildings were fire hazards or collapsed. Some heads of education departments knew little or nothing about education. Sometimes the chief of police knew nothing about the best way to run a police department. To the machines, understanding of the work they oversaw was secondary to serving and remaining loyal to the machine’s political agenda.
And it did not matter whether the machine served the people or genuinely represented the people. Some political machines represented one set of ideas; machines in other cities represented a different set of ideas. One thing united all machines — the need to limit the right to vote to those who would support the Boss. To a machine the notion of one person, one vote was anathema because if all those who met the qualifications for voting were allowed to have their vote count, the machine might lose power. That could not be allowed.
Historically, the United States has seen many political machines: Boss Cox in Cincinnati, the Byrd Machine in Virginia, Tom Prendergast in Kansas City and the infamous Boss Tweed of Tammany Hall are just a few. All these machines operated at the state and local levels.
Now citizens face a “Boss” at the national level. The heads of many cabinet posts have no knowledge of the subject matter of the department. Democracy can live through that.
What democracy cannot live through is corruption of the voting process at the local, state and national levels. As long as all those qualified are allowed to register, as long as one person’s vote counts as much as the next, as long as all who meet the qualifications to vote are allowed to vote, democracy exists. When, however, the right to vote is limited, as it is, say, when the votes of qualified voters are not counted because a “Boss” is afraid of losing power, then democracy becomes a sham and America becomes no better than its opposite.
One can see this all over the world these days. It is a shame that the right of qualified voters to cast their votes is disputed in America as well. As everyone learned in their school civics classes, without a right to vote and have votes counted, democracy cannot exist.
Recently America has seen many attempts to limit voting based on a misguided belief that there is rampant voting fraud. Some will argue that mail-in voting is merely another invitation to fraud, one as bad as the ballot stuffing of the old political machines. Responsible studies by reputable sources say voting fraud in the United States is minimal. I know that today’s America is no longer interested in facts (whatever their political party) — instead, what individuals and groups believe to be true must be true no matter what the facts say. I only wish that the refusal to accept the findings of a large majority of voting studies did not so threaten the existence of American democracy.
Hrezo taught Political Theory and American Politics for more than 20 years. She is the author of a number of articles and co-author/editor of two books. She lives in Radford.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!