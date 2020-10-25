Hrezo: Without a right to vote, democracy can't exist

Now citizens face a “Boss” at the national level. The heads of many cabinet posts have no knowledge of the subject matter of the department. Democracy can live through that.

What democracy cannot live through is corruption of the voting process at the local, state and national levels. As long as all those qualified are allowed to register, as long as one person’s vote counts as much as the next, as long as all who meet the qualifications to vote are allowed to vote, democracy exists. When, however, the right to vote is limited, as it is, say, when the votes of qualified voters are not counted because a “Boss” is afraid of losing power, then democracy becomes a sham and America becomes no better than its opposite.

One can see this all over the world these days. It is a shame that the right of qualified voters to cast their votes is disputed in America as well. As everyone learned in their school civics classes, without a right to vote and have votes counted, democracy cannot exist.

Recently America has seen many attempts to limit voting based on a misguided belief that there is rampant voting fraud. Some will argue that mail-in voting is merely another invitation to fraud, one as bad as the ballot stuffing of the old political machines. Responsible studies by reputable sources say voting fraud in the United States is minimal. I know that today’s America is no longer interested in facts (whatever their political party) — instead, what individuals and groups believe to be true must be true no matter what the facts say. I only wish that the refusal to accept the findings of a large majority of voting studies did not so threaten the existence of American democracy.

Hrezo taught Political Theory and American Politics for more than 20 years. She is the author of a number of articles and co-author/editor of two books. She lives in Radford.