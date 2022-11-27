Hull: New LOVE sign highlights Clifton Forge’s best assets

On Nov. 19, Clifton Forge unveiled Virginia’s newest LOVE sign. The sculpture points to the community’s greatest assets — the arts, the history and significance of the railroad, education, and the exceptional outdoor opportunities which abound in the Alleghany Highlands.

Its installation is indicative of the tremendous work which has recently steamrolled the town’s revitalization efforts. Clifton Forge has regained tremendous economic momentum in recent years and is on the precipice of becoming the next destination for both arts and outdoors enthusiasts. At the heart of the town is the hope and optimism which pervade every small business, every coffee shop, every storefront. Good things are coming to this town.

The opening of the Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center in 1984 became a source of inspiration for the town. The founding board encouraged a spirit of volunteerism; everyone chipped in to the efforts to open the center. The founders’ mantra was “Who do you know?” This diligent reliance on consistent community support and mutual aid helped to strengthen the community.

Just a couple of blocks away, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts is also a bustling hub of activity. Nearly every bit of space was in use on a recent fall afternoon– I could hear string lessons in a back room, a piano lesson was about to begin, and children were gathering around a large, center table. The space is designed to be a creative and collaborative effort, much as one would expect to find in an artist’s own abode. The future of this organization is as bright as the light which streams through their auxiliary building’s beautiful third-story windows, bursting with possibility.

Cora Dance, the town’s newest pay-what-you-can dance studio, is also going to start using some space in the School of the Arts. Shannon Hummel, the studio’s artistic director, recently moved to town from New York City. She says that her grandfather inspired her love of Clifton Forge. Regarding her decision to move, she said, “Clifton Forge has been a little dream space for me for years.”

When I asked folks what inspired the town’s movement towards revitalization, the answer was twofold: the arts community and the work which has been completed in this town’s treasured theatre.

With John and Gayle Hillert and Meade Snyder at the helm, the Masonic Theatre’s restoration process was an incredible undertaking, which mobilized the entire region to provide funding, volunteer hours, and professional support. Sadly, John passed away in 2017, but his memory lives on in the incredible work he poured into Clifton Forge’s revival. Gayle says of the town’s residents, “They just never give up hope.”

This hope and optimism are palpable when speaking with vocal proponents of the town’s placemaking efforts. Overwhelmingly town officials and residents credit the spirit of volunteerism for the great strides which have been made towards the town’s revitalization.

Community members have also been the driving factor in planning the new all-abilities playground and the sensory trail. With miles of trails in Douthat State Park and Green Pastures, opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, and tubing along the Jackson, James, and Cowpasture Rivers, and a multitude of activities geared towards both sportsmen and the casual weekender, the Alleghany Highlands, including Clifton Forge, are uniquely poised to be the next “place to be” for any outdoor enthusiast.

Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, remarks, “The outdoors is the fabric that connects the entire Alleghany Highlands. With this renewed interest from the community, Clifton Forge is playing to its strength and beginning to leverage the outdoors into tools for economic growth. And by focusing on their strengths, a community narrative is taking shape, one that is authentic and easy for residents to get behind, because it makes sense.”

And, it does make sense. Joining forces with a larger regional effort, Clifton Forge is situated to showcase its greatest assets, both arts and the outdoors, in order to attract tourists, new residents, and economic growth. Under the guidance of local leaders, the spirit of volunteerism is strong. The heavy emphasis on mutual aid – helping each other out, and working to make every organization and business a glowing success — is the heart of Clifton Forge’s beautiful community and the driving force behind its successful renewal.