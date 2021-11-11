Hurley: GE needs to stop turning its back on American workers

We were just one of the company’s many casualties. The union tried to negotiate with GE to keep the plant open, but in the end, we couldn’t compete with the disgracefully low wages workers in China and India are paid. Hundreds of GE workers who were in their 20s, 30s and 40s, including my son, have had to go back to school or find a new career. After years of loyal service, they had to start over so GE could maximize profits for big payouts to greedy executives and shareholders.

In recent years, GE has shuttered other plants in Ohio, Georgia, Arkansas and South Dakota. The company has scaled back production all over the United States and cut its American workforce by 47% in just the past three years. In 1989, GE employed 277,000 workers in the U.S. Today there are only 56,000 U.S. employees left.

GE has benefited mightily from taxpayer bailouts and government contracts, yet it has continued to move our jobs overseas and to non-union facilities. To build back better here at home, we are calling on GE to choose a different path. Plants like the one in Salem have been critical to America’s success. If we are to recover and rebuild from the pandemic, we must increase production at GE plants in the U.S. and protect good union jobs that provide working families with the opportunity and stability we deserve.