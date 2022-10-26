Hurst: An alarming repeat of history

In the spring of 1939, fresh off his return from a tour of Nazi Germany, American aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh delivered his first radio address to the nation, forcefully advocating for American neutrality in the conflict and the atrocities that would eventually become World War II.

Probably because most of us still want to remember him as an untarnished American hero, many historians have largely glossed over Lindbergh’s shocking remarks, some of which included this especially jarring observation during his first national radio broadcast.

“These wars in Europe are not wars in which our civilization is defending itself against some Asiatic intruder ...” he said, then adding, “This is not a question of banding together to defend the white race against foreign invasion.”

More shocking than Lindbergh’s own appalling remarks, to me at least, were the generally ambivalent, and in some cases, fawning responses from much of the broader American public.

Perhaps not so ironically, a pre-WW II organization led by a rich businessman called the America First Committee liked what they heard. Eventually, they reached out to pull Lindbergh into the fold, appointing him to serve on their Executive Committee and offering him a role as a national spokesperson for an organization that could boast nearly a million members.

If you follow the news these days, all of this must sound a little bit like de ja vu.

In early October of this year, using the 21st century version of a WW II era radio broadcast, a modern American Aviation pioneer (Elon Musk) recently tweeted a number of strangely familiar proposals for ending the current war in Ukraine, “strangely familiar” mostly because they were widely regarded as Vladmir Putin’s own preferred terms for ending the war.

Then about a week later, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced that if Republicans were to re-take control of congress and if he were to resume his role as Speaker, he would immediately reconsider the provision of military aide to Ukraine, assuming a disturbing Lindbergh-like isolationist position that would have once been considered unimaginable at virtually any other time in the post-War era.

It’s funny how history repeats itself, or maybe not, based on your own particular moral compass.

In a recent post written on his sputtering Truth Social platform, dividing Americans by faith and seeking his own loyalty pledge, the current leader of the America First movement posted, “… our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

The Lindbergh era America First Committee would no doubt be envious of their modern spiritual descendant. Some estimates indicate that today’s America First movement has grown to fifty times its pre-war size. Yet the agenda and the spirit remain virtually the same.

Here’s how Lindbergh analyzed (and attacked) the growing American sentiment to finally confront Adolf Hitler in a speech he delivered in Des Moines, Iowa in 1941 on behalf of the America-First Committee (oddly enough, on September the 11th).

“The three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt Administration.”

Viewed in the clearer light of history, dividing the nation by faith and by party in the face of horrendous war crimes and atrocities while they are still being committed by a brutal foreign dictator might seem unimaginable to most, except that in point of fact, it’s all clearly happening again.

We’ve had this conversation before. We all just seem to have forgotten.