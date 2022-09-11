Hurst: An appeal for the return of honesty and decency in politics

No one I know ever called the city of San Francisco a bastion of conservative thought. Yet somehow there Ronald Reagan was, toasting the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, in a black and white photograph that was prominently displayed in the hotel lobby.

I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised. Something about Reagan was always just different. Even the people who said they hated him really didn’t, on some level at least.

In his second presidential debate against Walter Mondale in 1984, when he was questioned about his advanced age as he ran for a second term, Reagan delivered this incredible knock-out line that may have just won him the election:

“I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

In just that moment we all laughed together, Democrat and Republican alike.

Asked about it six years later in a 1990 interview with Jim Lehrer, Mondale said, “Well, I’ll tell you, if TV can tell the truth, as you say it can, you will see that I was smiling, but I think if you come in close, you’ll see some tears coming down because I knew he had gotten me there.”

For all practical purposes, that was the end of Walter Mondale’s career and yet he always smiled when he retold that story, probably because he, like Reagan, was just an honest and a decent man.

And more than anything else these days, those are the qualities that are missing from modern American politics, just simple honesty and decency. It’s killing our Republic and yet the memory of Reagan and Mondale reminds us that it hasn’t always been this way.

A recent Harvard study meticulously examined the most effective organizations that they could find with one simple goal. The researchers just wanted to know what the “secret sauce” was that made some organizations so universally successful while their peers in the same field faded into the rear view mirror.

Strangely, a team of dyed in the wool Harvard professors who normally pride themselves on nuance and complexity, somehow arrived at a remarkably simple result.

The greatest leaders of the greatest organizations they found, were not the smartest, or the toughest, or the most cunning, or even the most driven. They weren’t extroverts or introverts or any special kind of Myers-Briggs personality type.

No, according to the researches at our oldest and most prestigious university, the greatest and most effective leaders who built the strongest organizations were simply the ones who showed forgiveness, compassion, humility, kindness, trust, integrity, honesty, generosity, gratitude, and recognition, not just for the shareholders or the boardroom or even for their clients or political constituents, but also for the people who made the organization work.

The attributes that make an organization, or for that matter a nation truly great then, were (and still are) simply the very same attributes that define a truly decent human being.

Which, in light of the current state of American politics and the state of our discourse today, is perhaps the most discouraging finding one can possibly imagine.

We have never been so far from Reagan it seems and I have to say that I dearly miss him. Now that I think about it, I suppose I miss Walter Mondale too.

Which all just means that what I really miss is honesty and decency in the people who lead our political parties and in the ones who lead our country.

It all seems so lost on us now but I still have hope that it might one day return.

Until that day comes though, like Reagan, I’ll keep raising my glass, ever so often, to honesty and decency, if only for its own sake.