Hurst: Mountain Valley Pipeline is not the future Virginia needs

Two years ago, I took part in a powerful event in Leesburg highlighting the continued fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project that has harmed my community, our region’s water, and the livelihoods of many of my constituents. People gathered that day to celebrate Appalachia and to bring our lived experiences and perspectives to the northern part of the state. We joined together in messages of solidarity for environmental and climate justice.

What I shared with the crowd that day in Leesburg still rings true: There is no need for the MVP and it should be cancelled.

Over the past two years, MVP’s construction has polluted creeks and streams in Virginia and West Virginia, dried wells and ponds, and ruined farms. The company proved it could not prevent massive amounts of sediment from choking our streams, with state officials eventually ordering a fine of over $2 million for over 300 violations of the project permit. This destructive process — conducted on private land, seized for corporate greed — has resulted in the loss of livelihoods for many in the communities I represent.