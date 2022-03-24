Hurt: 2021 law undermined Va. SOL effectiveness, burdened teachers

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the seventh in a nine-part series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 and 22. The next installment will run Tuesday.

With the Standards of Accreditation updates of 2017, the Virginia Board of Education implemented a new method by which schools could earn credit for demonstrating student growth. Students who failed their SOL test, but demonstrated sufficient growth from the previous year, counted the same as a student who passed in the accreditation calculation. The growth system was devised in such a manner that a student who failed the third grade SOL test would eventually be proficient no later than seventh grade, if the student demonstrated growth each year.

During the 2021 General Assembly legislative session, House Bill 2027 and Senate Bill 1357 were introduced and signed into law, which implemented a new through-year “growth” assessment program. The intentions were to formatively assess students in the fall and winter in grades 3-8 reading and math, and then use that data as a baseline. The spring SOL data would serve as the post-test to determine proficiency as well as growth from the previous fall. This “growth” measure is intended to replace the former spring to spring growth methodology that had been used to calculate school accreditation ratings in 2018 and 2019. These fall and winter assessments were also intended by the legislators to provide teachers with high quality formative assessments that should be used to drive instruction.

There are four major problems with the 2021 through-year “growth” scheme, outlined below.

Problem #1: When teachers administer a formative assessment, it is important for students to try their best to “show what they know.” Teachers use formative assessment data to remediate students who demonstrate need, and to drive their instruction forward. When a pre-test to measure baseline performance is used in conjunction with a post-test to measure growth, there is no incentive to encourage students to try their best.

This creates a scenario whereby someone who “sandbags” — or deliberately performs to low expectations — to the greatest degree in the fall will demonstrate the most growth in the spring.

This is problematic in many ways because there is no metric by which to measure “sandbagging,” or even a means by which to detect it. There’s no incentive in place for teachers to go out of their way to try to get kids to try their best on the fall tests.

Problem #2: The 2021 law requires that all of the assessments (fall growth, winter growth, and spring SOL) be administered within 150% of the time it takes to administer the traditional SOL test. While this can be accomplished with respect to student test time, the SOL testing procedure disrupts significantly more instructional time than just the student seat time to take the test. Security training, extra test sessions to meet the accommodations of students with disabilities, extra test sessions to assess students who had been quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis, and altered schedules to ensure sufficient staff for test administration and proctoring are just a few of the considerations that impact the time necessary to administer state assessments. In fall 2021, division administrators reported that the administration of the fall “growth” assessments disrupted instruction within their schools anywhere from three to 21 days.

Problem #3: The data collected from the fall through year “growth” assessments has proven unreliable. The table that accompanies this essay contains the results of approximately 35,000 students who took a spring 2021 SOL test and also took the corresponding fall 2021 through-year “growth” assessment. The table demonstrates that students generally proved less proficient on the same content in the fall than they did in the spring. A few schools’ and divisions’ fall results aligned with their spring results, but most did not.

Problem #4: If the invalid data argument concerning the results of the fall through-year “growth” assessments is accepted, then more students will demonstrate growth by the spring of 2022 than actually obtained growth in real terms. Given the fact that the Virginia Department of Education will use the more beneficial statistic for school accreditation, it is extremely likely that there will be students who can demonstrate “growth” from fall to spring each year, yet never reach proficiency.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.