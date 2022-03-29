Hurt: Adding more and more initiatives worsens education outcomes

An organization can do one or two things well, or many things poorly. This fact likely has greater impact in smaller school divisions, where the same administrative tasks must be carried out, but there are typically fewer folks that have to produce the same output.

Let’s take a minute to consider the responsibilities of Dr. Marcia Shortt in Wise County to provide some context. Shortt’s responsibilities include the following: elementary education, middle school education, federal programs, personnel and several others. There are three other individuals at the central office who help Shortt — a coordinator of federal programs, a federal programs clerk and a personnel manager (who also serves as the superintendent’s administrative assistant and the clerk of the board).

Jamie Vollmer in his “The Ever-Increasing Burden of America’s Public Schools” list outlines some of the responsibilities that have been added to public school educators over the years. We started out with the expectation to make sure our students could read, write, and do math, and then all kinds of other things were added.

Almost all of these initiatives fell under Dr. Shortt’s responsibility. When these new requirements were enacted, the state did not remove prior requirements — they simply piled these on top of everything that was there. These initiatives did not come from Richmond with extra funds to hire additional folks to help implement them. The last time I spoke with Shortt, she informed me that she has yet to figure out how to add more hours in the day (and she typically spends 12 hour days at work), so other priorities must take a back seat to meet the new state mandates.

Student enrollment in Wise County this year is 5,542 students, which puts them at the 70th percentile in student enrollment. If a division as large as Wise has trouble keeping up with all of the state initiatives, how much harder is it for the 70% of Virginia public school divisions that are smaller?

Students returned to school in the fall of 2021 further behind in prerequisite skills than any other time in recent history. Now more than ever, we need our educational leaders to focus on the instructional process to ensure that our kids get up to speed as quickly as possible. In the best of circumstances, this will take a few years to get our students back on track.

One of the things we have learned about high levels of student achievement, especially with at-risk student populations, is that without good leadership it won’t happen. Leaders of successful schools and divisions spend a significant amount of their time working with their colleagues in a collaborative manner to ensure conditions are created and maintained that bring about positive student outcomes. This is not a process in which you can wind it up and watch it go. It must be carefully tended and nurtured along the way, which requires a great deal of ongoing time and effort.

Additional state mandates are proving to be barriers to the improvement of student outcomes. Our educational leaders are busily engaging themselves with all of the new required initiatives and have much less time available to focus on the instructional process. It is insane to expect better outcomes when new mandates continue to be piled on, no prior mandates are lifted, and no extra help comes. If we continue this inane practice, please expect the educational outcomes of our students to suffer.

Our leadership in Richmond (governor, board of education and General Assembly) really need to carefully consider our educational priorities and develop a unified hierarchy which contains measurable objectives. Any program or initiative not aligned to the top one or two priorities should be tabled until the top priorities are met.

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the eighth in a nine-part series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24. The final installment will run Thursday. Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.