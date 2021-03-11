Hurt: Equity in Virginia school funding

On February 17, the General Assembly Finance Committee (discussion begins at 9:28 in the video) essentially killed a proposed constitutional amendment that would have ensured equitable educational opportunities for all students in the Commonwealth, regardless of zip code. Delegate Mark Sickles (at 9:43 in the video) seemed to take exception to the notion of redistributing wealth within the state in order to provide students in less affluent parts of the state with similar opportunities already afforded to students of his constituents in Fairfax County. This is an interesting viewpoint, considering the vast amounts of money that the federal government collects from the entire country to deposit in and around Northern Virginia.

According to several sources, Virginia consistently ranks first or second among states of per capita federal expenditures from all sources of our federal budget. The Pew Federal Spending in the States data set ranks Virginia 1st in 2014, as does USA Today for 2017. Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s 2014 report, Size and Impact of Federal Spending in Virginia discusses the fact that not only does Virginia derive a significant portion of its economy directly from federal spending, but that the indirect benefits of this spending is a fiscal multiplier, which supports the economy even more.

Given Northern Virginia’s proximity to Washington, D.C., it is reasonable to assume that this region in Virginia derives a significant portion of its wealth directly and indirectly from funds redistributed from the rest of the country. It is also reasonable to assume that if our nation’s capital was Omaha, Nebraska rather than Washington, D.C., that students in Fairfax County would not benefit from the same opportunities that they have now. If this is the case, how can legislators from that part of the state ethically argue against the redistribution of wealth to ensure the production of more “winners” in less affluent parts of the state? Is equity not a consideration if the lack of equity does not affect those in position to ensure it?

Hurt is Director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program, a consortium of public school divisions in Virginia. He is based in Wise County.